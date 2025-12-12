4th Annual Black History & Afro Hair Fair

*MUST STILL PURCHASE GENERAL ADMISSION TICKET*



[Simple Styling A to Z Workshop: 2:00pm - 3:15pm] This workshop is a hands-on, interactive session for parents, caregivers, and guardians of children with 3a–4c hair textures. This workshop covers the essentials of healthy hair care—from scalp health and proper parting to product selection, application, and simple everyday styles.





Participants will learn how to part and section hair, identify a healthy scalp, mold and prep hair for styling, choose appropriate edge control, and apply and layer products based on curl pattern. The session also includes easy, time-saving styles such as ponytails and wash-and-go routines that support healthy hair between wash days.





Your child/youth will be required to attend this session as your hair model so as a caregiver you may practice techniques in real time. This workshop is ideal for anyone looking to build confidence and create stress-free, healthy hair routines that honor natural texture.



