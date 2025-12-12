4th Annual Black History & Afro Hair Fair

Hosted by
Appleton, WI 54914, USA
*MUST STILL PURCHASE GENERAL ADMISSION TICKET*
[Simple Styling A to Z Workshop: 2:00pm - 3:15pm] This workshop is a hands-on, interactive session for parents, caregivers, and guardians of children with 3a–4c hair textures. This workshop covers the essentials of healthy hair care—from scalp health and proper parting to product selection, application, and simple everyday styles.
Participants will learn how to part and section hair, identify a healthy scalp, mold and prep hair for styling, choose appropriate edge control, and apply and layer products based on curl pattern. The session also includes easy, time-saving styles such as ponytails and wash-and-go routines that support healthy hair between wash days.
Your child/youth will be required to attend this session as your hair model so as a caregiver you may practice techniques in real time. This workshop is ideal for anyone looking to build confidence and create stress-free, healthy hair routines that honor natural texture.
[Simple Styling A to Z Workshop: 3:45pm - 5:00pm] This workshop session is going to be held utilizing mannequin heads only for parents, caregivers, and guardians of children with 3a–4c hair textures. This workshop covers the essentials of healthy hair care—from scalp health and proper parting to product selection, application, and simple everyday styles.
Participants will learn how to part and section hair, identify a healthy scalp, mold and prep hair for styling, choose appropriate edge control, and apply and layer products based on curl pattern. The session also includes easy, time-saving styles such as ponytails and wash-and-go routines that support healthy hair between wash days.
This workshop is ideal for anyone looking to build confidence and create stress-free, healthy hair routines that honor natural texture.
*Note: Mannequin heads will be provided for use during workshop(s)
[LOCS AND BRAID MAINTENANCE: 2:00pm - 3:15pm] Are you interested in learning how to maintain and care for locs or braided styles? This hands-on workshop focuses on helping caregivers understand proper upkeep to support healthy hair and long-lasting styles. Participants will learn when and how often to wash the hair, how to safely cleanse while a style is installed, how to wrap and protect locs and braids, and which wraps and coverings work best for different styles and hair needs.
Additional skills include reducing frizz and buildup, maintaining moisture without causing slippage, identifying when a style needs refreshing versus removal, and protecting hair at night to prevent breakage and dryness.
