4th Annual Build Up Barton

About this event
Join us for another legendary event!
Ticket for TWO offered with our Barton families in mind. With this option you are named a Barton Blue Sponsor and your student earns Order points at school.
**IF YOU ALREADY PURCHASED A 2026 BARTON BLUE SPONSORSHIP, CHECK YOUR EMAIL FOR SPECIFIC INSTRUCTIONS ON REDEEMING YOUR DISCOUNT CODE FOR YOUR TICKETS.
DO NOT PURCHASE!! This option is reserved for our 2026 ticket REDMPTION ONLY!!!
***2026 Bronze, Silver, Gold & Diamond Sponsors should check your email for redeeming your discount code for your tickets.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!