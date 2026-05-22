Palmetto Free Clinic

Hosted by

Palmetto Free Clinic

About this event

4th Annual Caring for the Community Fall Event at 19th at The Warehouses. Featuring live entertainment by: Hank Futch of The Blue Dogs.

130 W White St B

Rock Hill, SC 29730, USA

Diamond Sponsor
$5,000
Available until Aug 31

8 left!

This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Includes event naming rights, 10 general admission recognition on event literature, social media, and the Palmetto Free Clinic website, plus access to a private room with a private gaming bay for the entire event.

VIP Experience Sponsor
$3,000
Available until Aug 31

10 left!

This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Includes 8 general admission, speaking rights, recognition on event literature, social media, and the Palmetto Free Clinic website, plus access to a private room with a private gaming bay for the entire event.

Platinum Sponsor
$1,500
Available until Aug 31
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

Includes 6 general admission, speaking rights, recognition on event literature, social media, and the Palmetto Free Clinic website, plus access to a private gaming bay for the entire event.

Gold Sponsor
$750
Available until Aug 31
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Includes 4 general admission tickets, recognition on event literature, social media, and the Palmetto Free Clinic website.

Silver Sponsor
$350
Available until Aug 31
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Includes 2 general admission tickets, recognition on event literature, social media, and the Palmetto Free Clinic website.

General Admission
$50
Available until Oct 18

Tickets include entertainment by Hank Futch of The Blue Dogs, dinner and drinks, two complimentary alcoholic beverages for guests ages 21 and older, and access to indoor golf simulators and games

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