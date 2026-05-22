4th Annual Caring for the Community Fall Event at 19th at The Warehouses. Featuring live entertainment by: Hank Futch of The Blue Dogs.

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About this event
8 left!
Includes event naming rights, 10 general admission recognition on event literature, social media, and the Palmetto Free Clinic website, plus access to a private room with a private gaming bay for the entire event.
10 left!
Includes 8 general admission, speaking rights, recognition on event literature, social media, and the Palmetto Free Clinic website, plus access to a private room with a private gaming bay for the entire event.
Includes 6 general admission, speaking rights, recognition on event literature, social media, and the Palmetto Free Clinic website, plus access to a private gaming bay for the entire event.
Includes 4 general admission tickets, recognition on event literature, social media, and the Palmetto Free Clinic website.
Includes 2 general admission tickets, recognition on event literature, social media, and the Palmetto Free Clinic website.
Tickets include entertainment by Hank Futch of The Blue Dogs, dinner and drinks, two complimentary alcoholic beverages for guests ages 21 and older, and access to indoor golf simulators and games
$
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