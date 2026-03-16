4th Annual Charity Horse Show - Sponsorships

-Logo/name displayed on the horse show webpage and premium signage
-Verbal recognition throughout the show
-Recognition on social media with featured post in Facebook event
-1 complimentary vendor table during weekend
-Banner ad in post-show email
-Logo/name displayed on the horse show webpage and premium signage
-Verbal recognition throughout the show
-Recognition on social media with featured post in Facebook event
-1 complimentary vendor table during weekend
-Banner ad in post-show email
Platinum Sponsor
$2,500
-Logo/name displayed on the horse show webpage and premium signage
-Verbal recognition throughout the show
-Recognition on social media with featured post in Facebook event
-Printed collateral, provided by sponsor, displayed during the weekend
-Logo/name displayed on the horse show webpage and premium signage
-Verbal recognition throughout the show
-Recognition on social media with featured post in Facebook event
-Printed collateral, provided by sponsor, displayed during the weekend
Gold Sponsor
$1,000
-Logo/name will be displayed on the horse show webpage and prominent signage
-Verbal recognition throughout the show
-Recognition on social media
-Logo/name will be displayed on the horse show webpage and prominent signage
-Verbal recognition throughout the show
-Recognition on social media
Silver Sponsor
$500
-Your name or business will be displayed on the horse show webpage, social channels and prominent signage
-Verbal recognition throughout the show
-Your name or business will be displayed on the horse show webpage, social channels and prominent signage
-Verbal recognition throughout the show
Bronze Sponsor
$250
-Your name or business will be displayed on the horse show webpage, social channels and team signage
-Verbal recognition throughout the show
-Your name or business will be displayed on the horse show webpage, social channels and team signage
-Verbal recognition throughout the show
Class Sponsor
$100
-Your name or business will be displayed on the horse show webpage and social channels
-Verbal recognition during sponsored class
-$100 per class. Please change quantity if you'd like to sponsor more than one class.
-Your name or business will be displayed on the horse show webpage and social channels
-Verbal recognition during sponsored class
-$100 per class. Please change quantity if you'd like to sponsor more than one class.
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