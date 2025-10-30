Black Entrepreneurs of The Flint Hills

Black Entrepreneurs of The Flint Hills

4th Annual Circle of Community Gala

1531 N 10th St

Manhattan, KS 66502, USA

General admission
$125

For community members, partners, and supporters who believe in the mission and want to help sustain our work.

Includes:

  1. Full dinner and drink service
  2. Access to live entertainment, awards program, and reception
BEFH Member Ticket
$90

A special thank-you rate for active BEFH business & community ally members who contribute to our mission year-round.


Includes:

  1. Full dinner and drink service
  2. Access to entertainment, awards program, and reception
  3. Recognition as a BEFH member in the event program


Not a member yet? Join BEFH today and access the member rate plus year-round benefits at blackflinthills.com/membership.

Table Sponsor - Table of 8
$1,000

Reserved Table for 8

  1. Full dinner and drink service
  2. Access to entertainment, awards program, and reception
  3. Recognition as a BEFH Table Sponsor in the event program
Community Access Ticket – Sponsored
$125

Sponsor a Seat – $125:

Help make the gala accessible to all. Your contribution covers one ticket for an honoree or grantee to attend the celebration.

Sponsors are recognized in the program and during the event.

