4th Annual Civic Excellence Gala

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About this event
Enjoy an unforgettable evening at the Civic Excellence Gala 2026. This ticket includes entry to the event, access to all programming and entertainment, and the opportunity to connect with community leaders and changemakers. The show awaits, don’t miss your seat.
Take center stage with your group by reserving a full table for the evening. Perfect for organizations, friends, and families, this option ensures you experience the magic of the gala together while enjoying a night of celebration, inspiration, and connection under one spectacular theme.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!