4th Annual Connecticut Jeep Invasion

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About this event
VIP Weekend Experience | Limited to 25 Packages
Want to experience Connecticut Jeep Invasion like a VIP? We’ve created a limited number of premium weekend packages for our biggest supporters.
Your $125 VIP package includes:
✅ Weekend admission for you + one guest
✅ One exclusive VIP swag bag
✅ Bragging rights for helping support Mission 22 and Building Homes for Heroes
✅ Reserved VIP parking in the Show & Shine area
Only 25 VIP packages are available, reserve yours before they’re gone!
🏕️ Overland & Primitive Camping Experience Limited to 20 Spots
Extend your Connecticut Jeep Invasion experience and stay on-site!
We are offering a limited number of 20 primitive camping spots for tents, rooftop tents, and overland setups.
Camping includes:
🏕️ One primitive campsite for the weekend
🚙 Suitable for tent camping and overland/vehicle-based camping
🚻 Portable restroom facilities on site
Please note:
Availability is limited to 20 camping spots. Reserve yours early!
Support the CT Jeep Invasion Foundation while gaining visibility for your business! Silver Sponsors receive their logo on our official event shirts, event signage, and recognition across our social media platforms leading up to and during the event. Your support helps us continue raising funds for our veteran-focused charities and makes a lasting impact on our community.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!