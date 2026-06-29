A logo for the Fourth Annual Jeep Connecticut Invasion Foundation Inc. event, featuring bold text and a shield emblem, is set against a white background with event details and "Muddy Mayhem" in the foreground.
Connecticut jeep invasion foundation

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Connecticut jeep invasion foundation

About this event

4th Annual Connecticut Jeep Invasion

1367 Main St

Portland, CT 06480, USA

VIP
$125
Available until Aug 15

VIP Weekend Experience | Limited to 25 Packages

Want to experience Connecticut Jeep Invasion like a VIP? We’ve created a limited number of premium weekend packages for our biggest supporters.

Your $125 VIP package includes:
✅ Weekend admission for you + one guest
✅ One exclusive VIP swag bag
✅ Bragging rights for helping support Mission 22 and Building Homes for Heroes
Reserved VIP parking in the Show & Shine area


Only 25 VIP packages are available, reserve yours before they’re gone!


🏕️ Overland & Primitive Camping Experience, Limited to 20
$50
Available until Aug 15

🏕️ Overland & Primitive Camping Experience Limited to 20 Spots


Extend your Connecticut Jeep Invasion experience and stay on-site!

We are offering a limited number of 20 primitive camping spots for tents, rooftop tents, and overland setups.

Camping includes:
🏕️ One primitive campsite for the weekend
🚙 Suitable for tent camping and overland/vehicle-based camping
🚻 Portable restroom facilities on site

Please note:

  • This is rustic camping with no hookups or additional facilities.
  • Campers must be fully self-sufficient and pack out what they pack in.
  • This fee covers camping only and does NOT include admission to the Connecticut Jeep Invasion. Event registration must be purchased separately.

Availability is limited to 20 camping spots. Reserve yours early!


Silver Sponsorship
$500

Support the CT Jeep Invasion Foundation while gaining visibility for your business! Silver Sponsors receive their logo on our official event shirts, event signage, and recognition across our social media platforms leading up to and during the event. Your support helps us continue raising funds for our veteran-focused charities and makes a lasting impact on our community.


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