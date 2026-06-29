4th Annual Connecticut Jeep Invasion

VIP Weekend Experience | Limited to 25 Packages

Want to experience Connecticut Jeep Invasion like a VIP? We’ve created a limited number of premium weekend packages for our biggest supporters.

Your $125 VIP package includes:

✅ Weekend admission for you + one guest

✅ One exclusive VIP swag bag

✅ Bragging rights for helping support Mission 22 and Building Homes for Heroes

✅ Reserved VIP parking in the Show & Shine area





Only 25 VIP packages are available, reserve yours before they’re gone!



