4th Annual D2D Awards: Majestic Queen Lioness

Ticket Includes: Seating for one, Curated Dinner Experience, Majestic Live Entertainment that Elevates, Access to an unforgettable celebration of Black Brilliance and Creativity. For the Dreamers. The Doers. The Purpose-Driven Souls. Step boldly into a night of legacy and light.
Ticket Includes: 8 reserved seats, Curated Dinner Experience, Majestic Live Entertainment. Because building dreams is better together. Gather your circle and claim your space at the table.
Ticket Includes: One reserved seat, Curated Dinner Experience, Majestic Live Entertainment that Elevates, Reserved Access to VIP Section
Ticket Includes: Two reserved seats, Curated Dinner Experience for Two, Majestic Live Entertainment that Elevates, Reserved Access to VIP Section
Ticket Includes: Custom Logo Display, 8 reserved seats, Curated Dinner Experience, Majestic Live Entertainment, Reserved Access to VIP Section. This is for the tribes who lead with Purpose and show up in power. This is perfect for those who believe in showing up together and shining even brighter.
