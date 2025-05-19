Hosted by

Dmv Womens Hockey

About this event

5th Annual DMV Women's Hockey Mash-Up Tournament

13800 Old Gunpowder Rd #2fl

Laurel, MD 20707, USA

B/C Team, No Goalie
$750

Team fee for 6 players, we will be in touch for roster details once registration has closed!

B/C Team, With Goalie
$725

Team fee for 6 players and a goalie, we will be in touch for roster details once registration has closed!

D Team, No Goalie
$750

Team fee for 6 players, we will be in touch for roster details once registration has closed!

D Team with a goalie
$725

Team fee for 6 players and a goalie, we will be in touch for roster details once registration has closed!

Free Agent - D
$125

Single players looking to be added to a team.

Free Agent - B/C
$125

Single players looking to join B/C level team.

B/C Goalie
Free

Single goalies B or C level looking to play!

Add a donation for Dmv Womens Hockey

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!