Fannin County Family Crisis Center Inc

Hosted by

Fannin County Family Crisis Center Inc

About this event

2026 Empty Bowls

700 FM 87

Bonham, TX 75418, USA

General admission
$40
Platinum Plates Sponsorship
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

This sponsorship level includes:
- 6 event tickets (valued at $240)
- 12 raffle tickets
- Name and Logo on banner at event
- At least 5 social media shoutouts

Golden Goblets Sponsorship
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

This sponsorship level includes:
- 4 event tickets (valued at $160)
- 8 raffle tickets
- Name and Logo on banner at event
- At least 3 social media shoutouts

Silver Spoons Sponsorship
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

This sponsorship level includes:
- 2 event tickets (valued at $80)
- 4 raffle tickets
- Name and Logo on banner at event
- At least 2 social media shoutouts

Add a donation for Fannin County Family Crisis Center Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!