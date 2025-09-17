2026 Empty Bowls

Hosted by
About this event
This sponsorship level includes:
- 6 event tickets (valued at $240)
- 12 raffle tickets
- Name and Logo on banner at event
- At least 5 social media shoutouts
This sponsorship level includes:
- 4 event tickets (valued at $160)
- 8 raffle tickets
- Name and Logo on banner at event
- At least 3 social media shoutouts
This sponsorship level includes:
- 2 event tickets (valued at $80)
- 4 raffle tickets
- Name and Logo on banner at event
- At least 2 social media shoutouts
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!