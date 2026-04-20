Omega Uplift Foundation Inc

Hosted by

Omega Uplift Foundation Inc

About this event

4th Annual Ernest Green Jr. "Coach" Golf Tournament

1955 Lewis Turner Blvd

Fort Walton Beach, FL 32547, USA

Player Cost
$100
Your ticket the the Golf Tournament
Bronze Sponsor
$100

1 Hole Sponsor Sign Sponsor Recognition

Silver Sponsor
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

4 Players (1 Team) 1 Hole Sponsor Sign. Sponsor Recognition

Gold Sponsor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

8 Players (2 Teams) 2 Hole Sponsor Signs Sponsor Recognition

Platinum Sponsor
$1,500

12 Players (3 Teams) 3 Hole Sponsor Signs Sponsor Recognition

Corporate Sponsor
$5,000

Corporate Sponsor's Donation and Sponsorship. Any amount above $1,500.00 and includes everything the Platinum Sponsorship plus Company logo and partnership and naming rights of the Golf Tournament along with Omega Uplift Foundation.

Add a donation for Omega Uplift Foundation Inc

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