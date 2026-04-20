4th Annual Ernest Green Jr. "Coach" Golf Tournament

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About this event
1 Hole Sponsor Sign Sponsor Recognition
4 Players (1 Team) 1 Hole Sponsor Sign. Sponsor Recognition
8 Players (2 Teams) 2 Hole Sponsor Signs Sponsor Recognition
12 Players (3 Teams) 3 Hole Sponsor Signs Sponsor Recognition
Corporate Sponsor's Donation and Sponsorship. Any amount above $1,500.00 and includes everything the Platinum Sponsorship plus Company logo and partnership and naming rights of the Golf Tournament along with Omega Uplift Foundation.
$
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