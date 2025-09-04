4th Annual Exalted Ruler's Charity Golf Tournament

Includes 4 Golfer's, 1 Hole Sponsor, & Logo displayed on "Registration Banner". Please email requested name or company logo and information to [email protected]
Team of 4 Players, Includes Food & Beverages, and Skins
Name or Logo on Beverage or Food Carts and "Registration Banner"
Hole in One Sponsor Sign and Name or Logo on "Registration Banner"
Longest Drive Sponsor Sign and Name or Logo on "Registration Banner"
Closest to the Pin Sponsor Sign and Name or Logo on "Registration Banner"
Hole Sponsorship on front or back 9 holes. (Sign includes Name or Logo, Phone # or Website
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing