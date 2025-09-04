4th Annual Exalted Ruler's Charity Golf Tournament

1230 Abbey Ln

Pevely, MO 63070, USA

Eagle Sponsor *Includes Food, Beverages, & Skins*
$500
Includes 4 Golfer's, 1 Hole Sponsor, & Logo displayed on "Registration Banner". Please email requested name or company logo and information to [email protected]

Team of 4 Players *Includes Food, Beverages, & Skins*
$400
Team of 4 Players, Includes Food & Beverages, and Skins

Beverage Or Food Sponsor
$300

Name or Logo on Beverage or Food Carts and "Registration Banner"

Hole-In-One Sponsor
$300

Hole in One Sponsor Sign and Name or Logo on "Registration Banner"

Longest Drive Sponsor
$150

Longest Drive Sponsor Sign and Name or Logo on "Registration Banner"

Closest to the Pin Sponsor
$150

Closest to the Pin Sponsor Sign and Name or Logo on "Registration Banner"

Hole Sponsor
$100

Hole Sponsorship on front or back 9 holes. (Sign includes Name or Logo, Phone # or Website

$

