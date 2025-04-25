4TH ANNUAL EXPO

1) Logo on DFEO website event page
2) Exhibitor Booth at Vendor Fair
Silver Sponsor
$1,000
1) Recognition/Company mention during the event
2) Exhibitor Booth at Vendor Fair.
3) Logo on DFEO website event page
Gold Sponsor
$2,500
1) Opportunity to participate in tournament (soccer coin toss or basketball tip-off)
2) Company recognition on DFEO Instagram & Facebook
3) Recognition/Company mention during the event
4) Logo on DFEO website event page Exhibitor Booth at Vendor Fair
Presenting Sponsor
$5,000
1) Time to speak on stage to address all attendees, with DUSD's Superintendent
2) Industry Exclusivity - Banner displayed across entire stage. 3) Special recognition in DFEO's monthly newsletter (sent to 10,000+ subscribers)
4) Opportunity to participate in tournament (soccer coin toss or basketball tip-off)
5) Company recognition on DFEO Instagram & Facebook
6) Recognition/Company mention during the event
7) Logo on DFEO website event page 8) Exhibitor Booth(s) at Vendor Fair
