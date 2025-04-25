Downey Foundation For Educational Opportunities

Hosted by

Downey Foundation For Educational Opportunities

About this event

4TH ANNUAL EXPO

Doty Middle School - 10301 Woodruff Ave

Downey, CA 90241, USA

Vendor Fair Booth
$200
Food Truck or Food Booth
$250
Bronze Sponsor
$500
1) Logo on DFEO website event page 2) Exhibitor Booth at Vendor Fair
Silver Sponsor
$1,000
1) Recognition/Company mention during the event 2) Exhibitor Booth at Vendor Fair. 3) Logo on DFEO website event page
Gold Sponsor
$2,500
1) Opportunity to participate in tournament (soccer coin toss or basketball tip-off) 2) Company recognition on DFEO Instagram & Facebook 3) Recognition/Company mention during the event 4) Logo on DFEO website event page Exhibitor Booth at Vendor Fair
Presenting Sponsor
$5,000
1) Time to speak on stage to address all attendees, with DUSD's Superintendent 2) Industry Exclusivity - Banner displayed across entire stage. 3) Special recognition in DFEO's monthly newsletter (sent to 10,000+ subscribers) 4) Opportunity to participate in tournament (soccer coin toss or basketball tip-off) 5) Company recognition on DFEO Instagram & Facebook 6) Recognition/Company mention during the event 7) Logo on DFEO website event page 8) Exhibitor Booth(s) at Vendor Fair
Add a donation for Downey Foundation For Educational Opportunities

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!