4th Annual Faith and Legislative Leader Luncheon

About this event
This registration is for legislative leaders, staff, and others in government to register and join us for lunch.
THANK YOU! Your purchase of an individual ticket at this prices helps us cover the cost of neighbors who might not be able to afford the full price!
This ticket represents the base level cost per person to attend this event.
Money might be tight, but your voice is NOT! Come and join us at a reduced price if you need. If $10 is out of your price range, use ACTIVIST in the promo code area for a $10 discount.
Thank you to our Table Sponsors Please bring your team to join you. We invite our table hosts to bring up to 6 people to enjoy lunch.
It will ask you to enter multiple names below, just write TBD in blanks if you do do not know who will be attending yet.
Thank you to our hunger champions! Please bring your team to join you. Your logo will be featured in our materials. Hunger Champions are also invited to leave information on the tables. If you'd like to set up a table display, please let us know!
Thank you to our event Hosts. Please bring your team to join you. We will feature your logo in our materials. . Event hosts are invited to set up a small table display if they wish or leave materials on the tables.
