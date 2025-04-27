4th Annual Fall Festival & Resource Fair

There will be a Big Top Carnival Tents at the Festival and the name of your organization can be on one of them! The sooner we receive an email that you will be sponsoring or we receive a payment notification through this Zeffy fundraising program, the sooner you have your pick of which tent you want to sponsor - Pumpkin Painting & Crafts, Community & Business Resources (2 Tents) or Food & Music. Recognition of your sponsorship will be included on all pre-and post- festival materials and the day of the event. This sponsorship includes up to 4 tables and chairs in the tent that you sponsor or in a Community & Businesses Resource if youu prefer.