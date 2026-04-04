4th Annual Federal Hill Poker Crawl

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About this event
Baltimore, MD 21230
$30 IN HONOR OF MIKEY'S 30TH BIRTHDAY!
Includes food and drink specials at each stop. PLUS, join us to honor Mikey at the last stop with a Birthday Toast, food provided by MPZ Foundation, and incredible raffles!
Sponsorship of the after party at Liv's Tavern! Includes: 10 tickets to event, Logo placement on all marketing materials, title sponsorship of the after party hosted at Wayward. Logo presence throughout the party, and on the t-shirt.
4th Annual Poker Crawl T-Shirt - Size XXL Pick-up during registration on 6/27 **Supplies are limited - available while supplies last!**
4th Annual Poker Crawl T-Shirt - Size XL Pick-up during registration on 6/27 **Supplies are limited - available while supplies last!**
4th Annual Poker Crawl T-Shirt - Size L Pick-up during registration on 6/27 **Supplies are limited - available while supplies last!**
4th Annual Poker Crawl T-Shirt - Size M Pick-up during registration on 6/27 **Supplies are limited - available while supplies last!**
4th Annual Poker Crawl T-Shirt - Size S Pick-up during registration on 6/27 **Supplies are limited - available while supplies last!**
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