Eat Better Live Better

Hosted by

Eat Better Live Better

About this event

4th Annual Feeding the Hands of Hunger Luncheon - Celebrating 10 years!

20583 Boca W Dr

Boca Raton, FL 33434, USA

VIP Reception + Luncheon
$195

Attend our luncheon and our VIP Reception with Jazz, Mimosas, and Massages! Doors open at 10 am for the VIP Reception with Jazz, Mimosas, and Massages, Luncheon begins at noon.

Table Sponsor
$2,250
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

One branded table of ten

Main Event Sponsor
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

~ One branded, preferred seating table, (10) guests
~ Speak for 2 minutes at the event, and introduce the singer, Adrianna Foster (starred on La Voz)


Recognition in/on:
~ Invitation
~ Event Program
~ Social media posting
~ Press Release
~ Introduction by emcees
~ Advertising on event media screens

VIP Reception Sponsor
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

~ One branded, preferred seating table, (10) guests
~ 2-3 minute speech kicking off the VIP Reception


Recognition in/on:
~ Invitation
~ Event Program
~ Social media posting
~ Press Release
~ Branded cocktail napkins during VIP reception
~ Advertising on event media screens

Valet Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

~ One branded, preferred seating table, (10) guests
~ Branded Valet Station

~ To maximize your brand’s visibility, your collateral will be placed in the seat of every attendee’s valeted vehicle.


Recognition in/on:
~ Event Program
~ Social media posting
~ Advertising on event media screens

Centerpiece Sponsor - SOLD FRESHPOINT
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

~ One branded, preferred seating table


Recognition in/on:
~ Branded centerpieces
~ Event Program
~ Social media posting
~ Advertising on event media screens

Photo Booth Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

~ One branded, preferred seating table, (10) guests

~ Branded photos


Recognition in/on:
~ Event Program
~ Social media posting
~ Advertising on event media screens

Volunteer Awards Sponsor - SOLD PBSO
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

~ One branded, preferred seating table, (10) guests

~ Participate in awards presentation


Recognition in/on:
~ Event Program
~ Social media posting
~ Advertising on event media screens

Swag Bag Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

~ One branded, preferred seating table, (10) guests

~ Branded Cloth Reusable Swag Bags


Recognition in/on:
~ Event Program
~ Social media posting
~ Advertising on event media screens

Mimosa Toast Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

~ One branded, preferred seating table, (10) guests

~ Host a toast to close out VIP Reception to commemorate 10 years of service.

~ Sponsor gets naming rights to the toast


Recognition in/on:
~ Event Program
~ Social media posting
~ Advertising on event media screens

"Memory Lane" Walkway Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

~ One branded, preferred seating table, (10) guests

~ Sponsor a walkway with pictures showcasing our 10 years of impact. Every attendee will walk this walkway to enter our luncheon.

~Sponsor gets branding on the walkway.


Recognition in/on:
~ Event Program
~ Social media posting
~ Advertising on event media screens

Jazz Sponsor
$4,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

~ One branded, preferred seating table, (10) guests

~Signage in VIP Reception by saxophonist


Recognition in/on:
~ Event Program
~ Social media posting
~ Advertising on event media screens

Volunteer and Family Speakers Table Sponsor
$4,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

~ Two branded, preferred seating tables, (10) guests - one for you and your guests - and one for our families and volunteers.

~ Sponsor our volunteers and families we serve to attend the luncheon


Recognition in/on:
~ Event Program
~ Social media posting
~ Advertising on event media screens

Volunteer Shirt Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

~ One branded, preferred seating table, (10) guests

~ Sponsor the shirts worn by our amazing event volunteers. Volunteers will be visible throughout the entire event, assisting guests, guiding speakers, and supporting logistics. The sponsor gets branding on the back of the shirts, and our logo is placed on the front.


Recognition in/on:
~ Event Program
~ Social media posting
~ Advertising on event media screens

Add a donation for Eat Better Live Better

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!