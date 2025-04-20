4th Annual Feeding the Hands of Hunger Luncheon - Celebrating 10 years!

Hosted by
About this event
Attend our luncheon and our VIP Reception with Jazz, Mimosas, and Massages! Doors open at 10 am for the VIP Reception with Jazz, Mimosas, and Massages, Luncheon begins at noon.
One branded table of ten
~ One branded, preferred seating table, (10) guests
~ Speak for 2 minutes at the event, and introduce the singer, Adrianna Foster (starred on La Voz)
Recognition in/on:
~ Invitation
~ Event Program
~ Social media posting
~ Press Release
~ Introduction by emcees
~ Advertising on event media screens
~ One branded, preferred seating table, (10) guests
~ 2-3 minute speech kicking off the VIP Reception
Recognition in/on:
~ Invitation
~ Event Program
~ Social media posting
~ Press Release
~ Branded cocktail napkins during VIP reception
~ Advertising on event media screens
~ One branded, preferred seating table, (10) guests
~ Branded Valet Station
~ To maximize your brand’s visibility, your collateral will be placed in the seat of every attendee’s valeted vehicle.
Recognition in/on:
~ Event Program
~ Social media posting
~ Advertising on event media screens
~ One branded, preferred seating table
Recognition in/on:
~ Branded centerpieces
~ Event Program
~ Social media posting
~ Advertising on event media screens
~ One branded, preferred seating table, (10) guests
~ Branded photos
Recognition in/on:
~ Event Program
~ Social media posting
~ Advertising on event media screens
~ One branded, preferred seating table, (10) guests
~ Participate in awards presentation
Recognition in/on:
~ Event Program
~ Social media posting
~ Advertising on event media screens
~ One branded, preferred seating table, (10) guests
~ Branded Cloth Reusable Swag Bags
Recognition in/on:
~ Event Program
~ Social media posting
~ Advertising on event media screens
~ One branded, preferred seating table, (10) guests
~ Host a toast to close out VIP Reception to commemorate 10 years of service.
~ Sponsor gets naming rights to the toast
Recognition in/on:
~ Event Program
~ Social media posting
~ Advertising on event media screens
~ One branded, preferred seating table, (10) guests
~ Sponsor a walkway with pictures showcasing our 10 years of impact. Every attendee will walk this walkway to enter our luncheon.
~Sponsor gets branding on the walkway.
Recognition in/on:
~ Event Program
~ Social media posting
~ Advertising on event media screens
~ One branded, preferred seating table, (10) guests
~Signage in VIP Reception by saxophonist
Recognition in/on:
~ Event Program
~ Social media posting
~ Advertising on event media screens
~ Two branded, preferred seating tables, (10) guests - one for you and your guests - and one for our families and volunteers.
~ Sponsor our volunteers and families we serve to attend the luncheon
Recognition in/on:
~ Event Program
~ Social media posting
~ Advertising on event media screens
~ One branded, preferred seating table, (10) guests
~ Sponsor the shirts worn by our amazing event volunteers. Volunteers will be visible throughout the entire event, assisting guests, guiding speakers, and supporting logistics. The sponsor gets branding on the back of the shirts, and our logo is placed on the front.
Recognition in/on:
~ Event Program
~ Social media posting
~ Advertising on event media screens
$
