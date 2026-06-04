4th Annual Fig Festival Day 1: Experience the Farm

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About this event
Bring your mat and start off the day with an inspiring session of yoga in the Fig Orchard with Jenna Strole. Jenna has a range of skills and licenses, including deep tissue therapy, trigger point therapy, cupping therapy, craniosacral therapy and Reiki. The 50-minute session begins at 6:00, please arrive before 6 to set up your mat.
Enjoy a thirty minute introduction to Taekwando, the Korean martial art involving kicking and mental concentration that you may have seen in movies. All ages and abilities welcome. The session is led by Chris Rock of Dae-Yang Taekwondo in Nags Head.
This event, led by Sara Blakley and Daniela Stanganelli from Raleigh, is for connection, to move your body, ground yourself, and set powerful intentions for the days ahead.
Join us in person for an experience centered around play, presence, and connection. Together, we’ll reconnect with our inner child through movement, laughter, time in nature, and meaningful community. This gathering is an invitation to slow down, get grounded, and fully arrive in the present moment within a supportive and uplifting space.
Through movement and play, moments of stillness, and a guided meditation, we’ll explore how to harness our energy and set clear intentions for where we want to channel it moving forward. Whether you’re seeking joy, clarity, grounding, or renewal, this experience offers space to reset, realign, and leave feeling refreshed, inspired, and more connected to yourself and the world around you.
Bring a yoga matt, or blanket and water.
You're welcome to bring a journal also in case you're feeling tugged to do so.
Not sure what you want to do? Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
A la carte pricing for each activity is also available - see "ticket types" above.
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