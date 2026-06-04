4th Annual Fig Festival Day 1: Experience the Farm

This event, led by Sara Blakley and Daniela Stanganelli from Raleigh, is for connection, to move your body, ground yourself, and set powerful intentions for the days ahead.



Join us in person for an experience centered around play, presence, and connection. Together, we’ll reconnect with our inner child through movement, laughter, time in nature, and meaningful community. This gathering is an invitation to slow down, get grounded, and fully arrive in the present moment within a supportive and uplifting space.





Through movement and play, moments of stillness, and a guided meditation, we’ll explore how to harness our energy and set clear intentions for where we want to channel it moving forward. Whether you’re seeking joy, clarity, grounding, or renewal, this experience offers space to reset, realign, and leave feeling refreshed, inspired, and more connected to yourself and the world around you.



Bring a yoga matt, or blanket and water.



You're welcome to bring a journal also in case you're feeling tugged to do so.