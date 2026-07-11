Friends Of Southampton Council On Aging

Hosted by

Friends Of Southampton Council On Aging

About this event

4th Annual FOSCOA 9-Hole Golf Fundraiser

329 College Hwy

Southampton, MA 01073, USA

Team of Four
$250
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Includes:
- Foursome with Carts
- Box breakfast, Door Prize Ticket
- Raffles (arrive early before tee time to participate)

Team of Two
$150
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Includes:
- Twosome with Cart
- Box breakfast, Door Prize Ticket
- Raffles (arrive early before tee time to participate)

Individual Player
$75

Includes:
- Shared Golf Cart
- Box breakfast, Door Prize Ticket
- Raffles (arrive early before tee time to participate)

Friends Supporter to Join at the 19th Hole
$25

Includes:
- Box breakfast, Door Prize Ticket
- Raffles (arrive early before tee time to participate)

$250 Bronze Supporter
$250
  • Signage at registration table
  • Recognition in COA newsletter (distribution 1,000 print copies; 600 digital copies)
  • Your promotional items will be included in golf swag bags
$500 Silver Supporter
$500
  • Signage at registration table
  • Recognition in COA newsletter (distribution 1,000 print copies; 600 digital copies)
  • Recognition on Friends of Southampton COA website and social media
  • Your organization’s promotional items will be included in golf gift bag (optional)
  • Your promotional items will be included in golf swag bags
$750 Gold Supporter
$750
  • Includes 2 golfers with cart and breakfast
  • Signage recognition at event
  • Recognition in COA newsletter (1,000 print copies; 600 digital copies),
  • Recognition on Friends of Southampton COA website and social media
  • Recognition on COA Facebook
  • Recognition on COA programming TV
  • Your promotional items will be included in golf swag bags
$1,000 Platinum Supporter
$1,000
  • Includes 4 golfers with carts and breakfast
  • Signage recognition at event
  • Recognition in COA newsletter (1,000 print copies; 600 digital copies),
  • Recognition on Friends of Southampton and COA websites
  • Recognition on COA Facebook
  • Recognition on COA programming TV and My Senior Center welcome screen
  • Space provided to display information at breakfast
  • Recognition in any information published about event
  • Your promotional items will be included in golf swag bags
$2,500 Event Sponsor
$2,500
  • All of the above in Platinum Level plus…
  • Includes 8 golfers with carts and breakfast
  • Signage at every hole
  • Six months of recognition in COA newsletter
  • Recognition at special COA events
  • Your promotional items will be included in golf swag bags
Add a donation for Friends Of Southampton Council On Aging

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