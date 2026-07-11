4th Annual FOSCOA 9-Hole Golf Fundraiser

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About this event
Southampton, MA 01073, USA
Includes:
- Foursome with Carts
- Box breakfast, Door Prize Ticket
- Raffles (arrive early before tee time to participate)
Includes:
- Twosome with Cart
- Box breakfast, Door Prize Ticket
- Raffles (arrive early before tee time to participate)
Includes:
- Shared Golf Cart
- Box breakfast, Door Prize Ticket
- Raffles (arrive early before tee time to participate)
Includes:
- Box breakfast, Door Prize Ticket
- Raffles (arrive early before tee time to participate)
$
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