4th Annual Fundraiser Gala and Award Ceremony

Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities.
Help 400 People Access Medicine
$500
2 tickets, half page AD in the program book, mention as a bronze sponsor with logo on social media pages and newsletter.
Provide Eyeglasses for 800 People
$1,000
5 tickets, half page AD in the program book, mention as a silver sponsor with logo on social media pages, newsletter, and website.
Emergency Tooth Extraction for 200 People
$2,500
1 reserved table, full page AD in the program book, mention as a gold sponsor with logo on social media pages, newsletter, and website.
Help 3 Children Receive Life-Saving Surgery
$5,000
2 reserved tables, full page AD in the program book, opportunity to setup table in the banquet hall, distribution of marketing materials at every seat, mention as a platinum sponsor with logo on social media pages, newsletter, and website.
Establish Telehealth & Remote Medical Education in Kenya
$10,000
Up to 4 reserved tables, 5 minute speech during opening, logo on step repeat, full page AD in the program book, opportunity to setup table in the banquet hall, distribution of marketing materials at every seat, mention as a presenting sponsor with logo on social media pages, newsletter, and website.
