4th Annual G.I.F.T.S. For Ways Fundraiser

Hosted by
About this event
Houston, TX 77024, USA
General admission.
You can remove the optional 17% Zeffy tip in the summary section.
Reserved seating, priority dining, 2 premium raffle tickets - a $200 Amex gift card will be one of the items.
You can remove the automated 17% Zeffy tip in the summary section.
Reserved seating.
you can remove the automated 17% Zeffy tip in the summary section.
Reserved seating, priority dining, 20 premium raffle tickets - a $200 Amex gift card will be one of the items
you can remove the automated 17% Zeffy tip in the summary section.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!