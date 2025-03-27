NiJaes Makes Ways

Hosted by

NiJaes Makes Ways

About this event

4th Annual G.I.F.T.S. For Ways Fundraiser

Red Oak Ballroom 816 Town and Country Blvd #210

Houston, TX 77024, USA

General
$90

General admission.

You can remove the optional 17% Zeffy tip in the summary section.

VIP
$100

Reserved seating, priority dining, 2 premium raffle tickets - a $200 Amex gift card will be one of the items.

You can remove the automated 17% Zeffy tip in the summary section.

Table of 10 (General)
$900
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Reserved seating.

you can remove the automated 17% Zeffy tip in the summary section.

Table of 10 (VIP)
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Reserved seating, priority dining, 20 premium raffle tickets - a $200 Amex gift card will be one of the items

you can remove the automated 17% Zeffy tip in the summary section.

Add a donation for NiJaes Makes Ways

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!