4th Annual G.I.F.T.S. For Ways Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Retail Value of $65
Abbie Gold Crystal Drop Earrings in Pink Mix
Starting bid
Retail value of $748
• Weekender bag
• Logo jacquard
• 63.7% polyester/36.3% cotton
• Trim 1: 60% polyurethane/20% cotton/20% polyester
• Trim 2: 50% lurex/50% polyester
• Gold-tone hardware
• 19”W X 11”H X 8.5”D
• Handle drop: 6”
• Exterior details: front slip pocket
• Interior details: 2 front slip pockets, back zip pocket
• Lining: 100% polyester
• Zip fastening
Starting bid
Retail Value of $500
One-hour professional headshot photoshoot with two sides profile pics (left & right) professionally edited.
Free shoot consultation
5 Professionally Edited photos, 2 outfits, one location(indoor or outdoor)*
Does not include studio rental, props, or prints*
Winner has 12 months to claim
Starting bid
Retail value of $175
EFFY® makes masculine style effortless with this faceted tiger eye and onyx men's bracelet.
Features
Tiger Eye: 6mm
Onyx: 6mm
Approx. length: 8-1/2"
Starting bid
• Retail value of $898
• Suitcase
• Logo-print canvas
• 90% coated canvas/10% polyester
• Trim: 60% polyurethane/20% cotton/20% polyester
• Silver-tone hardware
• 12.75”W X 18.75”H X 7.5”D
• Handle drop: 1”
• Exterior details: front zip pocket
• Interior details: 2 back zip pockets, 2 front slip pockets
• Lining: 100% polyester
• Zip fastening
• Imported
Starting bid
Retail value of $220
60-Minute Luxury Scalp & Hair Renewal
This deep relaxing head spa experience is designed to help you unwind while restoring balance to the scalp and hair.
Your service includes:
-Invigorating scalp exfoliation and cleansing
-Stress-relieving head and scalp massage
-Hydrating stream treatment to refresh and rebalance
The experience focuses on scalp health and relaxation and does not include a styling service. Hair will be left blow-dried only. Additional services may be added for an additional fee.
Redemption Details:
Valid for 90 days from issue
Appointment required
To redeem, text 832-732-4498
A moment of rest, renewal, and care-because healthy hair begins at the scalp.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!