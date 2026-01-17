4th Annual G.I.F.T.S. For Ways Silent Auction

Retail value of $220

60-Minute Luxury Scalp & Hair Renewal

This deep relaxing head spa experience is designed to help you unwind while restoring balance to the scalp and hair.

Your service includes:

-Invigorating scalp exfoliation and cleansing

-Stress-relieving head and scalp massage

-Hydrating stream treatment to refresh and rebalance

The experience focuses on scalp health and relaxation and does not include a styling service. Hair will be left blow-dried only. Additional services may be added for an additional fee.





Redemption Details:

Valid for 90 days from issue

Appointment required

To redeem, text 832-732-4498





A moment of rest, renewal, and care-because healthy hair begins at the scalp.



