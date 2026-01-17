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NiJaes Makes Ways

About this event

Sales closed

4th Annual G.I.F.T.S. For Ways Silent Auction

Kendra Scott Earrings item
Kendra Scott Earrings
$25

Starting bid

Retail Value of $65
Abbie Gold Crystal Drop Earrings in Pink Mix

Michael Kors Metallic Logo Jacquard Weekender Bag item
Michael Kors Metallic Logo Jacquard Weekender Bag item
Michael Kors Metallic Logo Jacquard Weekender Bag item
Michael Kors Metallic Logo Jacquard Weekender Bag
$150

Starting bid

Retail value of $748
• Weekender bag
• Logo jacquard
• 63.7% polyester/36.3% cotton
• Trim 1: 60% polyurethane/20% cotton/20% polyester
• Trim 2: 50% lurex/50% polyester
• Gold-tone hardware
• 19”W X 11”H X 8.5”D
• Handle drop: 6”
• Exterior details: front slip pocket
• Interior details: 2 front slip pockets, back zip pocket
• Lining: 100% polyester
• Zip fastening

Professional Headshot Session by Coophotography item
Professional Headshot Session by Coophotography
$100

Starting bid

Retail Value of $500
One-hour professional headshot photoshoot with two sides profile pics (left & right) professionally edited.
Free shoot consultation
5 Professionally Edited photos, 2 outfits, one location(indoor or outdoor)*
Does not include studio rental, props, or prints*
Winner has 12 months to claim

EFFY Men's Tiger Eye & Onyx Bracelet item
EFFY Men's Tiger Eye & Onyx Bracelet
$50

Starting bid

Retail value of $175

EFFY® makes masculine style effortless with this faceted tiger eye and onyx men's bracelet.


Features

Tiger Eye: 6mm

Onyx: 6mm

Approx. length: 8-1/2"

Michael Kors Polka Dot Signature Logo Suitcase (Navy) item
Michael Kors Polka Dot Signature Logo Suitcase (Navy) item
Michael Kors Polka Dot Signature Logo Suitcase (Navy) item
Michael Kors Polka Dot Signature Logo Suitcase (Navy)
$150

Starting bid

• Retail value of $898

• Suitcase
• Logo-print canvas
• 90% coated canvas/10% polyester
• Trim: 60% polyurethane/20% cotton/20% polyester
• Silver-tone hardware
• 12.75”W X 18.75”H X 7.5”D
• Handle drop: 1”
• Exterior details: front zip pocket
• Interior details: 2 back zip pockets, 2 front slip pockets
• Lining: 100% polyester
• Zip fastening
• Imported

Head Spa Day by Fab The Salon item
Head Spa Day by Fab The Salon
$75

Starting bid

Retail value of $220

60-Minute Luxury Scalp & Hair Renewal

This deep relaxing head spa experience is designed to help you unwind while restoring balance to the scalp and hair.

Your service includes:

-Invigorating scalp exfoliation and cleansing

-Stress-relieving head and scalp massage

-Hydrating stream treatment to refresh and rebalance

The experience focuses on scalp health and relaxation and does not include a styling service. Hair will be left blow-dried only. Additional services may be added for an additional fee.


Redemption Details:

Valid for 90 days from issue

Appointment required

To redeem, text 832-732-4498


A moment of rest, renewal, and care-because healthy hair begins at the scalp.


Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!