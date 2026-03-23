First Alliance Credit Union Foundation Inc

Hosted by

First Alliance Credit Union Foundation Inc

About this event

4th Annual Golf Tournament Fundraiser

1900 Clubhouse Dr

Lake City, MN 55041, USA

Single Player
$200

Admission for one golfer in the tournament, registration cost includes 18 holes of golf, golf cart, lunch, dinner, and entry in to hole contests.

Team of 4
$800
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Admission for four golfers in the tournament, registration cost includes 18 holes of golf, golf cart, lunch, dinner, and entry in to hole contests for all players.

Dinner Only
$50

Dinner only ticket is for the admission of one person to the dinner following the tournament. Dinner will be served at 5:00pm.

Hole Sponsor
$500

All standard sponsor benefits, plus added brand visibility

Logo prominently displayed at one (non-contest) hole.

Unlimited number of sponsors.

Closest to Pin Contest Sponsor
$750

All standard benefits, plus extra brand visibility and networking options

Contest branded “Presented by [Your Company]”

Logo prominently displayed at contest tee box and hole

Option to set up table at contest tee box to network with attendees

Opportunity to announce contest winners during closing remarks (if representative attends)

Limit 1 sponsor.

Longest Drive Contest Sponsor
$750

All standard benefits, plus extra brand visibility and networking options

Contest branded “Presented by [Your Company]”

Logo prominently displayed at contest tee box and hole

Option to set up table at contest tee box to network with attendees

Opportunity to announce contest winners during closing remarks (if representative attends)

Limit 1 sponsor.

Longest Putt Contest Sponsor
$750

All standard benefits, plus extra brand visibility and networking options

Contest branded “Presented by [Your Company]”

Logo prominently displayed at contest tee box and hole

Option to set up table at contest tee box to network with attendees

Opportunity to announce contest winners during closing remarks (if representative attends)

Limit 1 sponsor.

Putting Green Contest Sponsor
$1,000

All standard benefits, plus brand visibility throughout the event

Contest branded “Presented by [Your Company]”

Logo prominently displayed on Putting Green

Opportunity to engage with attendees before event and during contest at the putting green (if representative attends)

Opportunity to announce contest winner during closing remarks (if representative attends)


Beverage Cart Sponsor
$1,500

All standard benefits, plus additional brand visibility throughout the event

Logo prominently displayed on Beverage cart

Complimentary registrations for 2 golfers

Limit 2 sponsors.

Golf Cart Sponsor
$2,000

All standard benefits, plus high brand visibility throughout the event

Logo prominently displayed on half of golf carts (approx. 32 carts)

Complimentary registrations for 2 golfers

Verbal mention in opening announcements

Option to include promotional message on carts

Limit 2 sponsors.

Lunch Sponsor
$2,500

All standard benefits, plus exclusive Lunch Sponsorship rights

Logo displayed at: Lunch distribution area and Registration table

Free Hole Sponsorship

1 complimentary team (4 golfers)

Verbal recognition during opening remarks with option to speak if a representative is in attendance

Limit 1 sponsor.

Dinner Sponsor
$3,000

All standard benefits, plus exclusive Dinner Sponsorship rights

Logo displayed at: Dinner tables (centerpieces or table cards), Buffet Serving stations, and Registration table

Free Hole Sponsorship

1 complimentary team (4 golfers)

Verbal recognition during dinner, with option to speak if a representative is in attendance

Option to place marketing materials at dinner tables

Limit 1 sponsor.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!