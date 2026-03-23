4th Annual Golf Tournament Fundraiser

About this event
Admission for one golfer in the tournament, registration cost includes 18 holes of golf, golf cart, lunch, dinner, and entry in to hole contests.
Admission for four golfers in the tournament, registration cost includes 18 holes of golf, golf cart, lunch, dinner, and entry in to hole contests for all players.
Dinner only ticket is for the admission of one person to the dinner following the tournament. Dinner will be served at 5:00pm.
All standard sponsor benefits, plus added brand visibility
Logo prominently displayed at one (non-contest) hole.
Unlimited number of sponsors.
All standard benefits, plus extra brand visibility and networking options
Contest branded “Presented by [Your Company]”
Logo prominently displayed at contest tee box and hole
Option to set up table at contest tee box to network with attendees
Opportunity to announce contest winners during closing remarks (if representative attends)
Limit 1 sponsor.
All standard benefits, plus extra brand visibility and networking options
Contest branded “Presented by [Your Company]”
Logo prominently displayed at contest tee box and hole
Option to set up table at contest tee box to network with attendees
Opportunity to announce contest winners during closing remarks (if representative attends)
Limit 1 sponsor.
All standard benefits, plus extra brand visibility and networking options
Contest branded “Presented by [Your Company]”
Logo prominently displayed at contest tee box and hole
Option to set up table at contest tee box to network with attendees
Opportunity to announce contest winners during closing remarks (if representative attends)
Limit 1 sponsor.
All standard benefits, plus brand visibility throughout the event
Contest branded “Presented by [Your Company]”
Logo prominently displayed on Putting Green
Opportunity to engage with attendees before event and during contest at the putting green (if representative attends)
Opportunity to announce contest winner during closing remarks (if representative attends)
All standard benefits, plus additional brand visibility throughout the event
Logo prominently displayed on Beverage cart
Complimentary registrations for 2 golfers
Limit 2 sponsors.
All standard benefits, plus high brand visibility throughout the event
Logo prominently displayed on half of golf carts (approx. 32 carts)
Complimentary registrations for 2 golfers
Verbal mention in opening announcements
Option to include promotional message on carts
Limit 2 sponsors.
All standard benefits, plus exclusive Lunch Sponsorship rights
Logo displayed at: Lunch distribution area and Registration table
Free Hole Sponsorship
1 complimentary team (4 golfers)
Verbal recognition during opening remarks with option to speak if a representative is in attendance
Limit 1 sponsor.
All standard benefits, plus exclusive Dinner Sponsorship rights
Logo displayed at: Dinner tables (centerpieces or table cards), Buffet Serving stations, and Registration table
Free Hole Sponsorship
1 complimentary team (4 golfers)
Verbal recognition during dinner, with option to speak if a representative is in attendance
Option to place marketing materials at dinner tables
Limit 1 sponsor.
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