4th Annual HBCU & Friends Golf Fundraiser

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About this event
Price includes: Green fee, cart fee, and warm-up bucket of range balls.
Price includes: Green fee, cart fee, and warm-up bucket of range balls.
Price includes: Green fee, cart fee, and warm-up bucket of range balls.
This ticket includes access for one person to both events: the Par & Pour gathering on Friday, June 19th, at Five Iron, and entry into the golf tournament on Saturday, June 20th.
$
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