SVGS Foundation

Hosted by

SVGS Foundation

About this event

4th Annual HBCU & Friends Golf Fundraiser

600 Bowieville Manor Ln

Upper Marlboro, MD 20774, USA

Single player admission
$175

Price includes: Green fee, cart fee, and warm-up bucket of range balls.

You & a Partner
$350
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Price includes: Green fee, cart fee, and warm-up bucket of range balls.

I got 4
$600
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Price includes: Green fee, cart fee, and warm-up bucket of range balls.

Single Player Admission & Par/Pour Event
$240

This ticket includes access for one person to both events: the Par & Pour gathering on Friday, June 19th, at Five Iron, and entry into the golf tournament on Saturday, June 20th.

Sponsor a hole
$150
Display your advertisement on a 6in x 18in yard sign on 1 of the beautiful 18 holes. After purchase please send information for yard signage to [email protected]
Add a donation for SVGS Foundation

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!