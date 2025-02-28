4th Annual Head to Speech Summit and Brain Health, Sports and Fitness Expo
Interprofessional Task Force
$99
Regular sessions ~ Networking opportunities ~ Virtual Swag Bag including agenda, action plan, and Head to Speech Interprofessional Task Force Zoom Background
Action Plan
$199
Access to all sessions ~ Hot Seat: Ask your questions first ~ VIP Lounge ~ Exclusive Q&A with speakers ~ Virtual Swag Bag including agenda, action plan with feedback report, Head to Speech VIP Zoom Background
Strategic Impact
$349
Everything in Action Plan + Replay of the summit ~ Certificate of Completion for Professional Development Hours (PDHs) ~ Academy access to previous summits, community, and continuing education courses throughout the year * Option for ASHA CEUs and reporting to the ASHA Registry
1:1 Networking Session (Partner)
$498
Everything in Strategic Impact Ticket + Begin your partnership with Head to Speech! You will receive branding with all summit communications including social media mentions, before each session, and after the summit ~ Access to Exclusive 1:1 Networking Sessions from 5:00 - 6:00 PM to receive insider knowledge and feedback.
Head to Speech Sponsor and Exhibitor
$2,498
Everything in Strategic Impact Ticket + Branding with all Head to Speech communications including email blasts, social media mentions and activations throughout the year ~ In-Person Exhibitor Space at our upcoming Retreat, Awards Luncheon and Cruise on July 25-26, 2025 in Annapolis, MD. Promote your brand , business or organization to 50 attendees. * Only 5 available
Giving Circle (Annual Donation)
$998
Support our mission and programs throughout the year ~ Access to 6 Roundtable discussions for ongoing strategic planning ~ Award Nominations and Grantmaking Voting Privileges ~ Access to exclusive networking opportunities ~ Tax-deductible donation of $84/month. $250/quarter or $1,000/year
Expo Attendee (Football Players and Coaches Only)
free
The Head to Speech® Brain Health, Sports and Fitness Expo™ in Collaboration with D.C. Divas will be held on Sunday, April 6th at the Marshall Heights Community Development Organization located at 3939 Benning Rd NE Washington D.C. 20019. You must be invited to register for this event. This expo is for women and men football players and their coaches at no cost to them.
Student-Athletes Scholarship
free
General Admission for active student-athletes playing contact sports is at no cost to them.
Career Pathways Discount
$49
Students are eligible to apply for the Career Pathways program by emailing [email protected] and attend the summit at a discounted rate. Access a panel of speakers on how brain health impacts the bottom line in sports careers and sports speech-language pathology. No CEUs are given. Head to Speech Academy Scholarships are given to students for one semester where a faculty member hosts Head to Speech for an interprofessional experience. After the semester, students can continue their membership for $19 a month.
Academy Corporate Rate (Group of 5)
$1,396
Instead of the regular rate of $349/year, you can receive 20% off Head to Speech Academy Membership for the year. That's $279 per person for 5 professionals including everything in our Strategic Ticket option. For groups over 5, please email [email protected] to receive special rates.
