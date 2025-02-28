4th Annual Head to Speech Summit and Brain Health, Sports and Fitness Expo

The Head to Speech® Brain Health, Sports and Fitness Expo™ in Collaboration with D.C. Divas will be held on Sunday, April 6th at the Marshall Heights Community Development Organization located at 3939 Benning Rd NE Washington D.C. 20019. You must be invited to register for this event. This expo is for women and men football players and their coaches at no cost to them.

The Head to Speech® Brain Health, Sports and Fitness Expo™ in Collaboration with D.C. Divas will be held on Sunday, April 6th at the Marshall Heights Community Development Organization located at 3939 Benning Rd NE Washington D.C. 20019. You must be invited to register for this event. This expo is for women and men football players and their coaches at no cost to them.

seeMoreDetailsMobile