4th Annual Helicopter Golf Ball Drop - Rotary Club of Westford

One Golf Ball
$10

You will be assigned ONE golf ball. All the purchased golf balls will be dropped from a helicopter, and if yours is the closest to the hole you will win the Grand Prize. There will also be a 2nd prize for the next closest, and a consolation prize for furthest from the hole.

Six Golf Balls
$50
This includes 6 tickets

You will be assigned SIX golf balls.

Fifteen Golf Balls
$100
This includes 15 tickets

THE BEST VALUE! INCREASE YOUR CHANCES TO WIN!!
You will be assigned FIFTEEN golf balls.

