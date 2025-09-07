4th Annual Helicopter Golf Ball Drop - Rotary Club of Westford

You will be assigned ONE golf ball. All the purchased golf balls will be dropped from a helicopter, and if yours is the closest to the hole you will win the Grand Prize. There will also be a 2nd prize for the next closest, and a consolation prize for furthest from the hole.
You will be assigned SIX golf balls. All the purchased golf balls will be dropped from a helicopter, and if yours is the closest to the hole you will win the Grand Prize. There will also be a 2nd prize for the next closest, and a consolation prize for furthest from the hole.
THE BEST VALUE! INCREASE YOUR CHANCES TO WIN!!
You will be assigned FIFTEEN golf balls. All the purchased golf balls will be dropped from a helicopter, and if yours is the closest to the hole you will win the Grand Prize. There will also be a 2nd prize for the next closest, and a consolation prize for furthest from the hole.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!