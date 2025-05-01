First Responders Family Foundation

4th Annual Hometown Heroes and Hotrods Car & Bike Show

5091 Nelson Brogdon Blvd

Sugar Hill, GA 30518, USA

General Admission
$25

Grants entry for one vehicle to be professional judged and entered into the competition category of your choosing.

Military/First Responder Admission
$20

Grants entry for one vehicle to be professional judged and entered into the competition category of your choosing. Thank you for your service!

Vendor Admission
$50

Grants entry for one food or craft vendor spot. Ticket purchase is required to keep exclusivity. Spaces are 10x10 with exception of food trucks. Non-refundable.

BRONZE SPONSOR
$250

Benefits include:

  • Live promo and mentions at event
  • Banner placement at event (provided by business)


SILVER SPONSOR
$500

Benefits include:

  • Live promo and mentions at event
  • Banner placement at event (provided by business)
  • Logo placement on event social media pages and our website (Facebook and Instagram)
  • Business name on ONE award of your choosing
GOLD SPONSOR
$1,000

Benefits include:

  • Live promo and mentions at event
  • Banner placement at event (provided by business)
  • Logo placement on event social media pages and our website (Facebook and Instagram)
  • Business name on TWO awards of your choosing
  • Logo placement on all event marketing items
  • ONE 10x10 vendor booth spot OR ONE vehicle entry into the show
PLATINUM SPONSOR
$2,500

Benefits include:

  • Live promo and mentions at event
  • Banner placement at event (provided by business)
  • Logo placement on event social media pages and our website (Facebook and Instagram)
  • Business name on TWO awards of your choosing PLUS Best In Show Award
  • Logo placement on all event marketing items
  • ONE 10x20 vendor booth spot AND TWO vehicle entries into the show
Add a donation for First Responders Family Foundation

$

