Honesdale Rotary Club

Hosted by

Honesdale Rotary Club

About this event

4th Annual Honesdale Beer and Wine Fest

Wayne county fairgrounds

270 miller dr, Honesdale, PA

General Admission Early Bird
$25
Available until Jul 31

GA ticket includes entry into the Fest, a sample from each of the breweries/wineries/distilleries and a commemorative sampling glass. Free live music all day with Steppin Eddy

General Admission
$35

GA ticket includes entry into the Fest, a sample from each of the breweries/wineries/distilleries and a commemorative sampling glass. Free live music all day with Steppin Eddy.

VIP tickets
$50

VIP ticket includes early entry (at Noon) into the Fest, access to a special tent lounge with a charcuterie sampling, a special drink sample and event tote bag. PLUS, Gray Davidson singing exclusively from Noon-1pm. And of course, a sample from each of the breweries/wineries/distilleries and a commemorative sampling glass.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!