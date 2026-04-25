4th ANNUAL H.O.OT.S HOMECARE OWNERS OF TN BRUNCH

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About this event
Brunch Included
Both days are included.
**Important Disclaimer:**
Please be aware that all ticket sales are final. In the event of any refund requests, we will be scanning tickets as part of our verification process. This information will be provided to the bank to handle any chargebacks, and we will not issue refunds. We appreciate your understanding in this matter.
Brunch Included
Both days are included,
must email the code to [email protected] for the mentees proof
**Important Disclaimer:**
Please be aware that all ticket sales are final. In the event of any refund requests, we will be scanning tickets as part of our verification process. This information will be provided to the bank to handle any chargebacks, and we will not issue refunds. We appreciate your understanding in this matter.
Link will be sent to your provided email 24 HOURS BEFORE THE EVENT.
Brunch Included both days
Only for 2 people
Both days are included,
**Important Disclaimer:**
Please be aware that all ticket sales are final. In the event of any refund requests, we will be scanning tickets as part of our verification process. This information will be provided to the bank to handle any chargebacks, and we will not issue refunds. We appreciate your understanding in this matter.
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