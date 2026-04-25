One Life Transitional Homes

Hosted by

One Life Transitional Homes

About this event

4th ANNUAL H.O.OT.S HOMECARE OWNERS OF TN BRUNCH

2631 Highwood Blvd

Smyrna, TN 37167, USA

General Admission
$437
Available until Sep 9

Brunch Included
Both days are included.
**Important Disclaimer:**
Please be aware that all ticket sales are final. In the event of any refund requests, we will be scanning tickets as part of our verification process. This information will be provided to the bank to handle any chargebacks, and we will not issue refunds. We appreciate your understanding in this matter.

Coach Cortnee Mentees
$347
Available until Sep 9

Brunch Included
Both days are included,
must email the code to [email protected] for the mentees proof
**Important Disclaimer:**
Please be aware that all ticket sales are final. In the event of any refund requests, we will be scanning tickets as part of our verification process. This information will be provided to the bank to handle any chargebacks, and we will not issue refunds. We appreciate your understanding in this matter.

Two-Day Virtual Event
$246
Available until Sep 9

Link will be sent to your provided email 24 HOURS BEFORE THE EVENT.

Couples
$687
Available until Sep 9

Brunch Included both days

Only for 2 people
Both days are included,

**Important Disclaimer:**
Please be aware that all ticket sales are final. In the event of any refund requests, we will be scanning tickets as part of our verification process. This information will be provided to the bank to handle any chargebacks, and we will not issue refunds. We appreciate your understanding in this matter.

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