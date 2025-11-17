4th Annual Human Trafficking Awareness Summit

Hosted by
About this event
This ticket type is for a licensed therapist or LCSW seeking to earn CEU credits. Please note that all ticket sales are nonrefundable. You will receive a certificate upon completing the workshop. This ticket includes lunch.
This ticket type is for a licensed therapist or LCSW seeking to earn CEU credits. Please note that all ticket sales are nonrefundable. You will receive a certificate upon completing the workshop. This ticket includes lunch.
This ticket allows admission and includes lunch.
This ticket allows virtual access only.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!