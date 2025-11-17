Soaring Eagles Youth And Family Services Inc

Hosted by

Soaring Eagles Youth And Family Services Inc

About this event

4th Annual Human Trafficking Awareness Summit

5310 E 31st St

Tulsa, OK 74135, USA

Early Bird Licensed Therapist or LCSW CEU (In person)
$95

This ticket type is for a licensed therapist or LCSW seeking to earn CEU credits. Please note that all ticket sales are nonrefundable. You will receive a certificate upon completing the workshop. This ticket includes lunch.

Early Bird Licensed Therapist or LCSW CEU (Virtual)
$95

This ticket type is for a licensed therapist or LCSW seeking to earn CEU credits. Please note that all ticket sales are nonrefundable. You will receive a certificate upon completing the workshop. This ticket includes lunch.

Public Admission
$28.52

This ticket allows admission and includes lunch.


Public Admission (Virtual)
$23.18

This ticket allows virtual access only.


Add a donation for Soaring Eagles Youth And Family Services Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!