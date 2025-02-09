4th Annual "Is Everybody Happy?" Event Sponsorship

*Prominent logo placement on event marketing materials (flyers, social media, posters)
*Special mention from the stage during the event
*4 Tickets to the Event
*Company logo on banner at the event along
*Full-page ad in the event program
*18x24 yard sign with company logo, outside of event
venue
*Logo on TUNES students t-shirts
*Logo on TUNES website as a supporter of our program
*Post event promotion
*Prominent logo placement on event marketing materials (flyers, social media, posters)
*Special mention from the stage during the event
*4 Tickets to the Event
*Company logo on banner at the event along
*Full-page ad in the event program
*18x24 yard sign with company logo, outside of event
venue
*Logo on TUNES students t-shirts
*Logo on TUNES website as a supporter of our program
*Post event promotion
GOLD SPONSOR
$500
*Medium-sized logo in event marketing materials
(flyers, social media, posters)
*18x24 yard sign with company logo, outside of venue
*Company logo on banner at the event
*Half page ad in the event program
*Recognition in social media & event announcements
*Medium-sized logo in event marketing materials
(flyers, social media, posters)
*18x24 yard sign with company logo, outside of venue
*Company logo on banner at the event
*Half page ad in the event program
*Recognition in social media & event announcements
SILVER SPONSOR
$250
*1/4 page ad in the event program
*18x24 yard sign with company logo, outside of event venue
*Recognition in social media & event announcements
*1/4 page ad in the event program
*18x24 yard sign with company logo, outside of event venue
*Recognition in social media & event announcements
BRONZE SPONSOR
$100
*18x24 yard sign with company logo, outside of event venue
*Recognition in social media & event announcements
*18x24 yard sign with company logo, outside of event venue
*Recognition in social media & event announcements