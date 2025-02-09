4th Annual "Is Everybody Happy?" Event Sponsorship

Holy Cross Hall

Beaver Island, MI

PLATINUM SPONSOR
$1,000
*Prominent logo placement on event marketing materials (flyers, social media, posters) *Special mention from the stage during the event *4 Tickets to the Event *Company logo on banner at the event along *Full-page ad in the event program *18x24 yard sign with company logo, outside of event venue *Logo on TUNES students t-shirts *Logo on TUNES website as a supporter of our program *Post event promotion
GOLD SPONSOR
$500
*Medium-sized logo in event marketing materials (flyers, social media, posters) *18x24 yard sign with company logo, outside of venue *Company logo on banner at the event *Half page ad in the event program *Recognition in social media & event announcements
SILVER SPONSOR
$250
*1/4 page ad in the event program *18x24 yard sign with company logo, outside of event venue *Recognition in social media & event announcements
BRONZE SPONSOR
$100
*18x24 yard sign with company logo, outside of event venue *Recognition in social media & event announcements

