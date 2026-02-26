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Ivy Foundation Of Greater Prince William County

About this event

4th Annual Ivies on the Green Classic Scholarship and Charity Golf Tournament

11921 Chanceford Drive

Woodbridge, VA 22192, USA

*PLEASE READ* OPTIONAL ONLY Help keep Zeffy free at Payment
Pay what you can

Please note, on the payment page you are asked to "Help keep Zeffy free for Ivy Foundation Of Greater Prince William County" this is completely optional - you may  make your election by clicking on the downward arrow to the right of the statement. 

Single Player Registration (Payment by Zeffy)
$165

This ticket option is for single registrant players paying by electronic payment on this site. If you are paying by mailing in a check or money order please select the Single Player Registration (Payment by Mail).

Single Player Registration (Payment by Mail)
$165

This ticket option "IS NOT FREE", it is for single registrant players paying by mailing in a check or money order. Make checks/money order in the amount of $165.00 payable to IFGPWC and mail payment and Sponsorship and Registration Packet Form to The Ivy Foundation of Greater Prince William County
Attn: Golf Tournament Committee, P.O. Box 2531, Woodbridge, VA 22195. If you prefer to pay electronically, please select the Single Player Registration (Payment by Zeffy). Checks must be received by April 30, 2026 in order to get through the mail system and clear the bank.

Team Registration (Payment by Zeffy)
$640
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

This ticket option is for team registration paying by electronic payment on this site. If you are paying by mailing in a check or money order please select the Team Registration (Payment by Mail).

Team Registration (Payment by Mail)
$640
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

This ticket option "IS NOT FREE", it is for team registrations paying by mailing in a check or money order. Make check/money order in the amount of $600.00 payable IFGPWC and mail payment and the Sponsorship and Registration Packet Form to Ivy Foundation of Greater Prince William County P. O. Box 2531 Woodbridge, VA 22195. If you prefer to pay electronically, please select the Team Registration (Payment by Eventbrite). Checks must be received by April 30, 2026 in order to get through the mail system and clear the bank.

Presale Combo Packet (Best Value-Ready @ Registration Desk)
$50

3 Raffle tickets ($30) - $25.00

2 Mulligan tickets ($20) - $15.00

1 Mega Putting Contest Tickets ($10) - $10.00

Discounted Price $50.00

50/50 Raffle Ticket
$10
Mulligan Ticket
$10
Mega Putting Contest
$10
Golf Clinic Participant (Payment by Zeffy)
$100

This ticket option is for single golf clinic participant paying by electronic payment on this site. If you are paying by mailing in a check or money order please select the Golf Clinic Participant (Payment by Mail).

Golf Clinic Participant (Payment by Mail)
$100

This ticket option "IS NOT FREE", it is for a golf clinic participant paying by mailing in a check or money order. Make checks/money order in the amount of $100.00 payable to IFGPWC and mail payment and Sponsorship and Registration Packet Form to The Ivy Foundation of Greater Prince William County
Attn: Golf Tournament Committee, P.O. Box 2531, Woodbridge, VA 22195. If you prefer to pay electronically, please select the Golf Clinic Participant (Payment by Zeffy) . Checks must be received by April 30, 2026 in order to get through the mail system and clear the bank.

Ivy Foundation Of Greater Prince William County Donations
Pay what you can

IFGPWC thanks you for your support!!!

We welcome Sponsorship/Donations via mail as well. If you prefer to pay electronically, please proceed in selecting the appropriate Sponsorship/Donations ticket type on this site. Please make checks payable to IFGPWC and mail payment and Sponsorship and Registration Packet Form to Ivy Foundation of Greater Prince William County P. O. Box 2531 Woodbridge, VA 22192. Donors may receive a tax-deduction equal to the value of their donation minus the fair market value of the good/services received in exchange for their donation.

Hole Sponsor
$200

Ivy Foundation Hole Sign Recognition at designated hole

We welcome Sponsorship/Donations via mail as well. If you prefer to pay electronically, please proceed in selecting the appropriate Sponsorship/Donations ticket type on this site. Please make checks payable to IFGPWC and mail payment and Sponsorship and Registration Packet Form to Ivy Foundation of Greater Prince William County P. O. Box 2531 Woodbridge, VA 22195. Donors may receive a tax-deduction equal to the value of their donation minus the fair market value of the good/services received in exchange for their donation.

Eagle Sponsor
$7,000

Premier Tournament Sponsor with highest-level recognition

Six (6) golfers with gift bag.

Hole Sponsorship Signage at Holes #1 and #18

Recognition at the Ivy Foundation Scholarship Awards Banquet

Presentation of a Tournament Recognition Plaque

We welcome Sponsorship/Donations via mail as well. If you prefer to pay electronically, please proceed in selecting the appropriate Sponsorship/Donations ticket type on this site. Please make checks payable to IFGPWC and mail payment and Sponsorship and Registration Packet Form to Ivy Foundation of Greater Prince William County P. O. Box 2531 Woodbridge, VA 22195. Donors may receive a tax-deduction equal to the value of their donation minus the fair market value of the good/services received in exchange for their donation.

Title Sponsor
$5,000

Sponsor recognition across all event materials, including website

Corporate logo featured on Ivy Foundation event display

Four (4) golfers with gift bags

Hole Sponsorship Signage at Hole #1

We welcome Sponsorship/Donations via mail as well. If you prefer to pay electronically, please proceed in selecting the appropriate Sponsorship/Donations ticket type on this site. Please make checks payable to IFGPWC and mail payment and Sponsorship and Registration Packet Form to Ivy Foundation of Greater Prince William County P. O. Box 2531 Woodbridge, VA 22195. Donors may receive a tax-deduction equal to the value of their donation minus the fair market value of the good/services received in exchange for their donation.

Trophy Sponsor
$1,400

Trophy Table Signage with company name or logo

We welcome Sponsorship/Donations via mail as well. If you prefer to pay electronically, please proceed in selecting the appropriate Sponsorship/Donations ticket type on this site. Please make checks payable to IFGPWC and mail payment and Sponsorship and Registration Packet Form to Ivy Foundation of Greater Prince William County P. O. Box 2531 Woodbridge, VA 22195. Donors may receive a tax-deduction equal to the value of their donation minus the fair market value of the good/services received in exchange for their donation.

Diamond Sponsor
$4,000

Corporate logo featured on Ivy Foundation event display

Three (3) golfers with gift bags

Hole Sponsorship Signage at Hole #9

We welcome Sponsorship/Donations via mail as well. If you prefer to pay electronically, please proceed in selecting the appropriate Sponsorship/Donations ticket type on this site. Please make checks payable to IFGPWC and mail payment and Sponsorship and Registration Packet Form to Ivy Foundation of Greater Prince William County P. O. Box 2531 Woodbridge, VA 22195. Donors may receive a tax-deduction equal to the value of their donation minus the fair market value of the good/services received in exchange for their donation.

Platinum Sponsor
$3,000

Corporate logo featured on Ivy Foundation event display

Two (2) golfers with gift bags

Hole Sponsorship Signage at Hole #18

We welcome Sponsorship/Donations via mail as well. If you prefer to pay electronically, please proceed in selecting the appropriate Sponsorship/Donations ticket type on this site. Please make checks payable to IFGPWC and mail payment and Sponsorship and Registration Packet Form to Ivy Foundation of Greater Prince William County P. O. Box 2531 Woodbridge, VA 22195. Donors may receive a tax-deduction equal to the value of their donation minus the fair market value of the good/services received in exchange for their donation.

Gold Sponsor
$2,500

Corporate logo featured on Ivy Foundation event display

Two (2) golfers with gift bags

We welcome Sponsorship/Donations via mail as well. If you prefer to pay electronically, please proceed in selecting the appropriate Sponsorship/Donations ticket type on this site. Please make checks payable to IFGPWC and mail payment and Sponsorship and Registration Packet Form to Ivy Foundation of Greater Prince William County P. O. Box 2531 Woodbridge, VA 22195. Donors may receive a tax-deduction equal to the value of their donation minus the fair market value of the good/services received in exchange for their donation.

Silver Sponsor
$1,000

Corporate logo featured on Ivy Foundation display at Registration Table

One (1) golfer with gift bag

We welcome Sponsorship/Donations via mail as well. If you prefer to pay electronically, please proceed in selecting the appropriate Sponsorship/Donations ticket type on this site. Please make checks payable to IFGPWC and mail payment and Sponsorship and Registration Packet Form to Ivy Foundation of Greater Prince William County P. O. Box 2531 Woodbridge, VA 22195. Donors may receive a tax-deduction equal to the value of their donation minus the fair market value of the good/services received in exchange for their donation.

Golf Clinic Sponsor
$1,000

Corporate logo featured on Ivy Foundation display at Registration Table

One (1) clinic participant with gift bag

We welcome Sponsorship/Donations via mail as well. If you prefer to pay electronically, please proceed in selecting the appropriate Sponsorship/Donations ticket type on this site. Please make checks payable to IFGPWC and mail payment and Sponsorship and Registration Packet Form to Ivy Foundation of Greater Prince William County P. O. Box 2531 Woodbridge, VA 22195. Donors may receive a tax-deduction equal to the value of their donation minus the fair market value of the good/services received in exchange for their donation.

Bronze Sponsor
$500

Large Hole Signage at designated hole

We welcome Sponsorship/Donations via mail as well. If you prefer to pay electronically, please proceed in selecting the appropriate Sponsorship/Donations ticket type on this site. Please make checks payable to IFGPWC and mail payment and Sponsorship and Registration Packet Form to Ivy Foundation of Greater Prince William County P. O. Box 2531 Woodbridge, VA 22195. Donors may receive a tax-deduction equal to the value of their donation minus the fair market value of the good/services received in exchange for their donation.

Breakfast Sponsor — $1,800 (shared sponsorship)
Pay what you can

Breakfast Table Signage with company name or logo

We welcome Sponsorship/Donations via mail as well. If you prefer to pay electronically, please proceed in selecting the appropriate Sponsorship/Donations ticket type on this site. Please make checks payable to IFGPWC and mail payment and Sponsorship and Registration Packet Form to Ivy Foundation of Greater Prince William County P. O. Box 2531 Woodbridge, VA 22195. Donors may receive a tax-deduction equal to the value of their donation minus the fair market value of the good/services received in exchange for their donation.

Non-Participant Lunch & Awards Ceremony Ticket
$30

Lunch is open to those who just want to come out for lunch and celebrate with the committee, players, and clinic participants on another succesful fundraising tournament.

Add a donation for Ivy Foundation Of Greater Prince William County

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!