4th Annual Ivies on the Green Classic Scholarship and Charity Golf Tournament

About this event
Woodbridge, VA 22192, USA
Please note, on the payment page you are asked to "Help keep Zeffy free for Ivy Foundation Of Greater Prince William County" this is completely optional - you may make your election by clicking on the downward arrow to the right of the statement.
This ticket option is for single registrant players paying by electronic payment on this site. If you are paying by mailing in a check or money order please select the Single Player Registration (Payment by Mail).
This ticket option "IS NOT FREE", it is for single registrant players paying by mailing in a check or money order. Make checks/money order in the amount of $165.00 payable to IFGPWC and mail payment and Sponsorship and Registration Packet Form to The Ivy Foundation of Greater Prince William County
Attn: Golf Tournament Committee, P.O. Box 2531, Woodbridge, VA 22195. If you prefer to pay electronically, please select the Single Player Registration (Payment by Zeffy). Checks must be received by April 30, 2026 in order to get through the mail system and clear the bank.
This ticket option is for team registration paying by electronic payment on this site. If you are paying by mailing in a check or money order please select the Team Registration (Payment by Mail).
This ticket option "IS NOT FREE", it is for team registrations paying by mailing in a check or money order. Make check/money order in the amount of $600.00 payable IFGPWC and mail payment and the Sponsorship and Registration Packet Form to Ivy Foundation of Greater Prince William County P. O. Box 2531 Woodbridge, VA 22195. If you prefer to pay electronically, please select the Team Registration (Payment by Eventbrite). Checks must be received by April 30, 2026 in order to get through the mail system and clear the bank.
3 Raffle tickets ($30) - $25.00
2 Mulligan tickets ($20) - $15.00
1 Mega Putting Contest Tickets ($10) - $10.00
Discounted Price $50.00
This ticket option is for single golf clinic participant paying by electronic payment on this site. If you are paying by mailing in a check or money order please select the Golf Clinic Participant (Payment by Mail).
This ticket option "IS NOT FREE", it is for a golf clinic participant paying by mailing in a check or money order. Make checks/money order in the amount of $100.00 payable to IFGPWC and mail payment and Sponsorship and Registration Packet Form to The Ivy Foundation of Greater Prince William County
Attn: Golf Tournament Committee, P.O. Box 2531, Woodbridge, VA 22195. If you prefer to pay electronically, please select the Golf Clinic Participant (Payment by Zeffy) . Checks must be received by April 30, 2026 in order to get through the mail system and clear the bank.
IFGPWC thanks you for your support!!!
We welcome Sponsorship/Donations via mail as well. If you prefer to pay electronically, please proceed in selecting the appropriate Sponsorship/Donations ticket type on this site. Please make checks payable to IFGPWC and mail payment and Sponsorship and Registration Packet Form to Ivy Foundation of Greater Prince William County P. O. Box 2531 Woodbridge, VA 22192. Donors may receive a tax-deduction equal to the value of their donation minus the fair market value of the good/services received in exchange for their donation.
• Ivy Foundation Hole Sign Recognition at designated hole
We welcome Sponsorship/Donations via mail as well. If you prefer to pay electronically, please proceed in selecting the appropriate Sponsorship/Donations ticket type on this site. Please make checks payable to IFGPWC and mail payment and Sponsorship and Registration Packet Form to Ivy Foundation of Greater Prince William County P. O. Box 2531 Woodbridge, VA 22195. Donors may receive a tax-deduction equal to the value of their donation minus the fair market value of the good/services received in exchange for their donation.
• Premier Tournament Sponsor with highest-level recognition
• Six (6) golfers with gift bag.
• Hole Sponsorship Signage at Holes #1 and #18
• Recognition at the Ivy Foundation Scholarship Awards Banquet
• Presentation of a Tournament Recognition Plaque
We welcome Sponsorship/Donations via mail as well. If you prefer to pay electronically, please proceed in selecting the appropriate Sponsorship/Donations ticket type on this site. Please make checks payable to IFGPWC and mail payment and Sponsorship and Registration Packet Form to Ivy Foundation of Greater Prince William County P. O. Box 2531 Woodbridge, VA 22195. Donors may receive a tax-deduction equal to the value of their donation minus the fair market value of the good/services received in exchange for their donation.
• Sponsor recognition across all event materials, including website
• Corporate logo featured on Ivy Foundation event display
• Four (4) golfers with gift bags
• Hole Sponsorship Signage at Hole #1
We welcome Sponsorship/Donations via mail as well. If you prefer to pay electronically, please proceed in selecting the appropriate Sponsorship/Donations ticket type on this site. Please make checks payable to IFGPWC and mail payment and Sponsorship and Registration Packet Form to Ivy Foundation of Greater Prince William County P. O. Box 2531 Woodbridge, VA 22195. Donors may receive a tax-deduction equal to the value of their donation minus the fair market value of the good/services received in exchange for their donation.
• Trophy Table Signage with company name or logo
We welcome Sponsorship/Donations via mail as well. If you prefer to pay electronically, please proceed in selecting the appropriate Sponsorship/Donations ticket type on this site. Please make checks payable to IFGPWC and mail payment and Sponsorship and Registration Packet Form to Ivy Foundation of Greater Prince William County P. O. Box 2531 Woodbridge, VA 22195. Donors may receive a tax-deduction equal to the value of their donation minus the fair market value of the good/services received in exchange for their donation.
• Corporate logo featured on Ivy Foundation event display
• Three (3) golfers with gift bags
• Hole Sponsorship Signage at Hole #9
We welcome Sponsorship/Donations via mail as well. If you prefer to pay electronically, please proceed in selecting the appropriate Sponsorship/Donations ticket type on this site. Please make checks payable to IFGPWC and mail payment and Sponsorship and Registration Packet Form to Ivy Foundation of Greater Prince William County P. O. Box 2531 Woodbridge, VA 22195. Donors may receive a tax-deduction equal to the value of their donation minus the fair market value of the good/services received in exchange for their donation.
• Corporate logo featured on Ivy Foundation event display
• Two (2) golfers with gift bags
• Hole Sponsorship Signage at Hole #18
We welcome Sponsorship/Donations via mail as well. If you prefer to pay electronically, please proceed in selecting the appropriate Sponsorship/Donations ticket type on this site. Please make checks payable to IFGPWC and mail payment and Sponsorship and Registration Packet Form to Ivy Foundation of Greater Prince William County P. O. Box 2531 Woodbridge, VA 22195. Donors may receive a tax-deduction equal to the value of their donation minus the fair market value of the good/services received in exchange for their donation.
• Corporate logo featured on Ivy Foundation event display
• Two (2) golfers with gift bags
We welcome Sponsorship/Donations via mail as well. If you prefer to pay electronically, please proceed in selecting the appropriate Sponsorship/Donations ticket type on this site. Please make checks payable to IFGPWC and mail payment and Sponsorship and Registration Packet Form to Ivy Foundation of Greater Prince William County P. O. Box 2531 Woodbridge, VA 22195. Donors may receive a tax-deduction equal to the value of their donation minus the fair market value of the good/services received in exchange for their donation.
• Corporate logo featured on Ivy Foundation display at Registration Table
• One (1) golfer with gift bag
We welcome Sponsorship/Donations via mail as well. If you prefer to pay electronically, please proceed in selecting the appropriate Sponsorship/Donations ticket type on this site. Please make checks payable to IFGPWC and mail payment and Sponsorship and Registration Packet Form to Ivy Foundation of Greater Prince William County P. O. Box 2531 Woodbridge, VA 22195. Donors may receive a tax-deduction equal to the value of their donation minus the fair market value of the good/services received in exchange for their donation.
• Corporate logo featured on Ivy Foundation display at Registration Table
• One (1) clinic participant with gift bag
We welcome Sponsorship/Donations via mail as well. If you prefer to pay electronically, please proceed in selecting the appropriate Sponsorship/Donations ticket type on this site. Please make checks payable to IFGPWC and mail payment and Sponsorship and Registration Packet Form to Ivy Foundation of Greater Prince William County P. O. Box 2531 Woodbridge, VA 22195. Donors may receive a tax-deduction equal to the value of their donation minus the fair market value of the good/services received in exchange for their donation.
• Large Hole Signage at designated hole
We welcome Sponsorship/Donations via mail as well. If you prefer to pay electronically, please proceed in selecting the appropriate Sponsorship/Donations ticket type on this site. Please make checks payable to IFGPWC and mail payment and Sponsorship and Registration Packet Form to Ivy Foundation of Greater Prince William County P. O. Box 2531 Woodbridge, VA 22195. Donors may receive a tax-deduction equal to the value of their donation minus the fair market value of the good/services received in exchange for their donation.
• Breakfast Table Signage with company name or logo
We welcome Sponsorship/Donations via mail as well. If you prefer to pay electronically, please proceed in selecting the appropriate Sponsorship/Donations ticket type on this site. Please make checks payable to IFGPWC and mail payment and Sponsorship and Registration Packet Form to Ivy Foundation of Greater Prince William County P. O. Box 2531 Woodbridge, VA 22195. Donors may receive a tax-deduction equal to the value of their donation minus the fair market value of the good/services received in exchange for their donation.
Lunch is open to those who just want to come out for lunch and celebrate with the committee, players, and clinic participants on another succesful fundraising tournament.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!