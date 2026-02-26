4th Annual Ivies on the Green Classic Scholarship and Charity Golf Tournament

• Breakfast Table Signage with company name or logo

We welcome Sponsorship/Donations via mail as well. If you prefer to pay electronically, please proceed in selecting the appropriate Sponsorship/Donations ticket type on this site. Please make checks payable to IFGPWC and mail payment and Sponsorship and Registration Packet Form to Ivy Foundation of Greater Prince William County P. O. Box 2531 Woodbridge, VA 22195. Donors may receive a tax-deduction equal to the value of their donation minus the fair market value of the good/services received in exchange for their donation.