4th Annual Ivybrook Snow Ball Silent Auction

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Starting bid
This gift certificate is good for up to 25 mini custards - chocolate or vanilla - in 6 oz cups with toppings! A great option for a birthday party!!
Starting bid
2 Kinderland play passes and a bag of their famous candy! Perfect for a day out with a friend or sibling!
Starting bid
2 Kinderland play passes and a bag of their famous candy! Perfect for a day out with a friend or sibling!
Starting bid
Show your furry friend how much you love them with this awesome gift bag from Pet Supplies Plus!
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Waxing the City wants to pamper you with this gift basket that includes a gift certificate and all kinds of skin care products!!
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Treat your hair to some amazing products and an even more amazing stylist. Hair by Megan is conveniently located in between Hendersonville and Gallatin, she is efficient, creative and fun to work with!
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Enjoy your freshly brewed Pikes Place coffee hot or cold with this gift bag from Starbucks!
Starting bid
It’s getting close to summer, why not celebrate with a mini photo season?
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Help your little one feel connected to you all day at school with these beautiful custom made bracelets by Karina Galloway. Peace of mind is priceless!
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Made from soft bamboo-spandex blends & eco-friendly materials that bring comfort.
Gentle and Irritation Free - Perfect for little ones with sensitive skin.
Temperature regulating fabric that helps little ones sleep better at night.
Firefly Pajamas are made with OEKO-TEX non-toxic fabrics and are sourced sustainably.
Starting bid
Spend the day with Toni Marotta at either Ascada Arabian Excellence in Cross Plains, TN or Willow's Way Ranch in Gallatin, TN. Meet several Champion horses, and watch them in action. Meet Toni's show horse, Clyde, learn about basic horse care, and the logistics of horse ownership. You will groom, saddle a horse, and take a ride on a horse yourself.
FINE PRINT: This experience can be customized to the winner from basics to more advanced activities. Any rider under the age of 5 will be lead around by Toni. Winner will be provided with Toni's contact information and will contact her directly to set this up. This experience will take place on a Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday, or Sunday.
Starting bid
Experience thoughtful, in-home pet care with Haven Pet Co. This package includes a personalized dog walk or drop-in visit, enrichment play, and a premium photo update designed to give both pets and their families peace of mind.
Starting bid
Elevate your cooking with BareSöl’s artisanal seasoning collection. This signature four-blend set delivers soulful, vibrant flavor using organic ingredients, low sodium, and no fillers. Perfect for food lovers, home chefs, and anyone who believes great meals create lasting memories. Paired nicely with a $25 gift certificate from G’a Meats!
Starting bid
Enjoy that new car feeling by the time these guys get done detailing your car inside and out!
Starting bid
Dont let this Principals office scare you off! Spend 30 minutes getting know this amazing Administrator of the Year, ask questions about your child’s education or solving the worlds problems! All while indulging in coffee and cookies provided by your PTA!
Starting bid
Dont let this Principals office scare you off! Spend 30 minutes getting know this amazing Administrator of the Year, ask questions about your child’s education or solving the worlds problems! All while indulging in coffee and cookies provided by your PTA!
Starting bid
Ever curious on how Ivybrook came into being? How you can help your child more at school or just want to learn a bit more about this amazing entrepreneur? Nows your chance - bid to spend 30 minutes indulging yourself in cookies and coffee provided by the PTA and some great conversation!
Starting bid
Ever curious on how Ivybrook came into being? How you can help your child more at school or just want to learn a bit more about this amazing entrepreneur? Nows your chance - bid to spend 30 minutes indulging yourself in cookies and coffee provided by the PTA and some great conversation!
Starting bid
Picture it - your littles and their siblings documented school day fun - as they take over Instagram for a day!!!
Starting bid
Chicks Sleepover: Take home 6 baby chicks for a sleepover. All equipment included. Chicks scheduled to hatch at the end of March
Starting bid
Chicks Sleepover: Take home 6 baby chicks for a sleepover. All equipment included. Chicks scheduled to hatch at the end of March
Starting bid
Spend some time in your little shoes by being their special guest!!
Starting bid
Enjoy one of their seasonal lattes or just a cup of joe with a pastry. whatever you choose you won’t be disappointed.
Starting bid
Enjoy one of their seasonal lattes or just a cup of joe with a pastry. whatever you choose you won’t be disappointed.
Starting bid
Enjoy one of their seasonal lattes or just a cup of joe with a pastry. whatever you choose you won’t be disappointed.
Starting bid
This opulent Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon opens with generous aromas of blueberry, blackberry and cassis that lead to layers of black licorice and mocha. The wine has the signature style of Etude with depth and richness of fruit and a velvety texture. There's a wonderful saturation and expansiveness on the palate with flavors of black cherry, black tea, clove and vanilla bean notes from aging in French oak. The tannins are youthful and plush, which will allow this wine to age gracefully. Paired with dark chocolate caramels and a cheese board for the perfect entertainment options.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!