Ivybrook Academy Hendersonville Parent Teacher Association
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Ivybrook Academy Hendersonville Parent Teacher Association

About this event

Sales closed

4th Annual Ivybrook Snow Ball Silent Auction

Pick-up location

133 Sanders Ferry Rd, Hendersonville, TN 37075, USA

Andy’s Mini Custard Party Gift Certificate item
Andy’s Mini Custard Party Gift Certificate
$30

Starting bid

This gift certificate is good for up to 25 mini custards - chocolate or vanilla - in 6 oz cups with toppings! A great option for a birthday party!!

Kinderland Fun Day Out item
Kinderland Fun Day Out
$20

Starting bid

2 Kinderland play passes and a bag of their famous candy! Perfect for a day out with a friend or sibling!

Kinderland Fun Day Out II item
Kinderland Fun Day Out II
$20

Starting bid

2 Kinderland play passes and a bag of their famous candy! Perfect for a day out with a friend or sibling!

Puppy Love from Pet Supplies Plus item
Puppy Love from Pet Supplies Plus
$30

Starting bid

Show your furry friend how much you love them with this awesome gift bag from Pet Supplies Plus!

Keke’s Gift Certificate item
Keke’s Gift Certificate
$25

Starting bid

Safari Restaurant item
Safari Restaurant
$15

Starting bid

RYOBI 18v compact drill item
RYOBI 18v compact drill
$45

Starting bid

Hero Martial Arts Birthday Party item
Hero Martial Arts Birthday Party
$125

Starting bid

Pamper Yourself item
Pamper Yourself
$40

Starting bid

Waxing the City wants to pamper you with this gift basket that includes a gift certificate and all kinds of skin care products!!

1 week of CAMP at Ivybrook Academy item
1 week of CAMP at Ivybrook Academy item
1 week of CAMP at Ivybrook Academy
$125

Starting bid

1 week of CAMP at Ivybrook Academy item
1 week of CAMP at Ivybrook Academy item
1 week of CAMP at Ivybrook Academy
$125

Starting bid

Hair by Megan item
Hair by Megan
$70

Starting bid

Treat your hair to some amazing products and an even more amazing stylist. Hair by Megan is conveniently located in between Hendersonville and Gallatin, she is efficient, creative and fun to work with!

Starbucks Gift Bag item
Starbucks Gift Bag
$35

Starting bid

Enjoy your freshly brewed Pikes Place coffee hot or cold with this gift bag from Starbucks!

Mini Photo Shoot Session Kali Rae Photography item
Mini Photo Shoot Session Kali Rae Photography
$125

Starting bid

It’s getting close to summer, why not celebrate with a mini photo season?

2 photo bracelets item
2 photo bracelets
$30

Starting bid

Help your little one feel connected to you all day at school with these beautiful custom made bracelets by Karina Galloway. Peace of mind is priceless!

Firefly Pajama Gift Certificate $100 item
Firefly Pajama Gift Certificate $100
$45

Starting bid

Buttery Soft Bamboo

Made from soft bamboo-spandex blends & eco-friendly materials that bring comfort.

Hypoallergenic

Gentle and Irritation Free - Perfect for little ones with sensitive skin.

Temperature Regulating

Temperature regulating fabric that helps little ones sleep better at night.

Eco-Friendly

Firefly Pajamas are made with OEKO-TEX non-toxic fabrics and are sourced sustainably.

Equine Experience item
Equine Experience
$45

Starting bid

Spend the day with Toni Marotta at either Ascada Arabian Excellence in Cross Plains, TN or Willow's Way Ranch in Gallatin, TN. Meet several Champion horses, and watch them in action. Meet Toni's show horse, Clyde, learn about basic horse care, and the logistics of horse ownership. You will groom, saddle a horse, and take a ride on a horse yourself.


FINE PRINT: This experience can be customized to the winner from basics to more advanced activities. Any rider under the age of 5 will be lead around by Toni. Winner will be provided with Toni's contact information and will contact her directly to set this up. This experience will take place on a Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday, or Sunday.

Welcome to Haven Pet Care Package item
Welcome to Haven Pet Care Package
$60

Starting bid

Experience thoughtful, in-home pet care with Haven Pet Co. This package includes a personalized dog walk or drop-in visit, enrichment play, and a premium photo update designed to give both pets and their families peace of mind.

BareSöl Signature Four-Blend Gift Set with G’s Meats item
BareSöl Signature Four-Blend Gift Set with G’s Meats
$35

Starting bid

Elevate your cooking with BareSöl’s artisanal seasoning collection. This signature four-blend set delivers soulful, vibrant flavor using organic ingredients, low sodium, and no fillers. Perfect for food lovers, home chefs, and anyone who believes great meals create lasting memories. Paired nicely with a $25 gift certificate from G’a Meats!

Eagle Pressure Car Detail item
Eagle Pressure Car Detail
$100

Starting bid

Enjoy that new car feeling by the time these guys get done detailing your car inside and out!

Coffee & Cookies with Ms. Anne item
Coffee & Cookies with Ms. Anne
$50

Starting bid

Dont let this Principals office scare you off! Spend 30 minutes getting know this amazing Administrator of the Year, ask questions about your child’s education or solving the worlds problems! All while indulging in coffee and cookies provided by your PTA!

Coffee & Cookies with Ms. Anne II item
Coffee & Cookies with Ms. Anne II
$50

Starting bid

Dont let this Principals office scare you off! Spend 30 minutes getting know this amazing Administrator of the Year, ask questions about your child’s education or solving the worlds problems! All while indulging in coffee and cookies provided by your PTA!

Coffee & Cookies with Ms. Priya item
Coffee & Cookies with Ms. Priya
$50

Starting bid

Ever curious on how Ivybrook came into being? How you can help your child more at school or just want to learn a bit more about this amazing entrepreneur? Nows your chance - bid to spend 30 minutes indulging yourself in cookies and coffee provided by the PTA and some great conversation!

Coffee & Cookies with Ms. Priya II item
Coffee & Cookies with Ms. Priya II
$50

Starting bid

Ever curious on how Ivybrook came into being? How you can help your child more at school or just want to learn a bit more about this amazing entrepreneur? Nows your chance - bid to spend 30 minutes indulging yourself in cookies and coffee provided by the PTA and some great conversation!

Ivybrook Instagram Take Over item
Ivybrook Instagram Take Over
$25

Starting bid

Picture it - your littles and their siblings documented school day fun - as they take over Instagram for a day!!!

Chick Sleep Over item
Chick Sleep Over
$100

Starting bid

Chicks Sleepover: Take home 6 baby chicks for a sleepover. All equipment included. Chicks scheduled to hatch at the end of March



Chick Sleep Over II item
Chick Sleep Over II
$100

Starting bid

Chicks Sleepover: Take home 6 baby chicks for a sleepover. All equipment included. Chicks scheduled to hatch at the end of March



School Date item
School Date
$40

Starting bid

Spend some time in your little shoes by being their special guest!!

$20 Gift Certificate item
$20 Gift Certificate
$10

Starting bid

Enjoy one of their seasonal lattes or just a cup of joe with a pastry. whatever you choose you won’t be disappointed.

$20 Gift Certificate II item
$20 Gift Certificate II
$10

Starting bid

Enjoy one of their seasonal lattes or just a cup of joe with a pastry. whatever you choose you won’t be disappointed.

$20 Gift Certificate III item
$20 Gift Certificate III
$10

Starting bid

Enjoy one of their seasonal lattes or just a cup of joe with a pastry. whatever you choose you won’t be disappointed.

Etude Cabernet Sauvignon Basket item
Etude Cabernet Sauvignon Basket
$50

Starting bid

This opulent Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon opens with generous aromas of blueberry, blackberry and cassis that lead to layers of black licorice and mocha. The wine has the signature style of Etude with depth and richness of fruit and a velvety texture. There's a wonderful saturation and expansiveness on the palate with flavors of black cherry, black tea, clove and vanilla bean notes from aging in French oak. The tannins are youthful and plush, which will allow this wine to age gracefully. Paired with dark chocolate caramels and a cheese board for the perfect entertainment options.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!