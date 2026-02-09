4th Annual Ivybrook Snow Ball Silent Auction

Spend the day with Toni Marotta at either Ascada Arabian Excellence in Cross Plains, TN or Willow's Way Ranch in Gallatin, TN. Meet several Champion horses, and watch them in action. Meet Toni's show horse, Clyde, learn about basic horse care, and the logistics of horse ownership. You will groom, saddle a horse, and take a ride on a horse yourself.





FINE PRINT: This experience can be customized to the winner from basics to more advanced activities. Any rider under the age of 5 will be lead around by Toni. Winner will be provided with Toni's contact information and will contact her directly to set this up. This experience will take place on a Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday, or Sunday.