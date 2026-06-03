4th Annual Jimmy Knowles Memorial Charity Golf Tournament

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About this event
Logo will printed on the SWAG bag that each player receives.
Includes 2 teams of four
Title sponsor banner
3 hole sponsors
Logo on hats
Includes 1 team of four
Logo on towel
Includes 1 team of four
Logo on divot tool
Includes 1 team of four
Logo signage at breakfast table and/or sticker with logo on each breakfast burrito
Includes 1 team of four
Sponsor can set up table/tent at tee of sponsored hole
Logo at a tee box
$
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