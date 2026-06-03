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Jimmy Knowles Memorial

About this event

4th Annual Jimmy Knowles Memorial Charity Golf Tournament

1251 Country Club Dr

Carson City, NV 89703, USA

4 Man Team
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
Single Player
$125
Title Sponsor
$5,000

Logo will printed on the SWAG bag that each player receives.

Includes 2 teams of four

Title sponsor banner

3 hole sponsors

Hat Sponsor
$3,000

Logo on hats

Includes 1 team of four

Towel Sponsor
$2,000

Logo on towel

Includes 1 team of four

Divot Tool Sponsor
$1,800

Logo on divot tool

Includes 1 team of four

Breakfast Sponsor
$1,500

Logo signage at breakfast table and/or sticker with logo on each breakfast burrito

Includes 1 team of four

Hole Sponsor w/ Table
$500

Sponsor can set up table/tent at tee of sponsored hole

Hole Sponsor
$150

Logo at a tee box

Add a donation for Jimmy Knowles Memorial

$

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