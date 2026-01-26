Shine Her Light

Hosted by

Shine Her Light

About this event

4th Annual Katie Harrington Golf Tournament

79 Brady Ave

Salem, NH 03079, USA

Platinum Sponsor
$2,000

This package includes a foursome for golf. Sponsor Logo on our website and social media for 1 year. Signage at event registration desk and in the programs shared with all golfers. Prominent mention at the event. Opportunity to include item in each goodie bag. Opportunity to reserve Platinum Sponsorship for next year

Gold Sponsorship
$1,500

This package includes 50% off a purchase of a golf foursome. Sponsor Logo on our website and social media for 1 year. Signage at event registration desk and in the programs shared with all golfers. Opportunity to include item in each goodie bag. Opportunity to reserve Gold Sponsorship for next year. Coupon code provided for booking foursome.

Silver Sponsor
$750

This package includes Sponsor Logo on our website and social media for 1 year. Signage at event registration desk and in the programs shared with all golfers. Opportunity to reserve Silver Sponsorship for next year.

Gift Bag Sponsor
$1,250

This package includes 25% off purchase of golf foursome. Sponsor Logo on golfer goodie bags. Recognition as a sponsor on our website for 1 year. Sponsor logo in event program. Opportunity to include item in each goodie bag. Opportunity to reserve Goodie Bag Sponsor for next year. Coupon code provided for booking foursome.

Golf Ball Sponsor
$1,000

This package includes Sponsor Logo on a sleeve of golf balls for each golfer. Recognition as a Sponsor on our website for 1 year. Sponsor Logo in event program. Opportunity to reserve Golf Ball Sponsorship for next year.

Golf Cart Sponsor
$750

This package includes Sponsor Logo on Cart Card provided with each golf cart. Recognition as a Sponsor on our website for 1 year. Sponsor Logo in event program. Opportunity to reserve Golf Cart Sponsorship for next year.

Putting Contest Sponsor
$750

Sponsor the prize putting contest. Signage at Putting Green where golfers and non golfers are welcome to play. Sponsor Logo in our event program. Opportunity to reserve Putting Contest Sponsorship for next year.

Games Sponsor
$750

Sponsor the prize non golfer games. Signage at the games where golfers and non golfers are welcome to play. Sponsor Logo in our event program. Opportunity to reserve Games Sponsorship for next year.

Hole in One Contest Sponsor
$500

Sponsor the prize Hole in One contest. Signage at the contest. Sponsor Logo in our event program. Opportunity to reserve Hole in One Sponsorship for next year.

Beer Cart Sponsor
$500

This package includes Sponsor Logo on the beer cart that drives around the course during our event. Recognition as a Sponsor on our website for 1 year. Sponsor Logo in event program. Opportunity to reserve Beer Cart Sponsorship for next year.

Hole Sign Sponsor
$250

Sponsor Logo on sign prominently displayed at one of the holes on the course. Sponsor Logo in event program.

Golf Foursome
$700
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

18 holes of golf with cart

Snacks and Beverages

Use of driving range

Loaded Goodie Bag

Lunch Banquet

Individual Golfer
$175

Please list names of other golfers on your team if registering individually.

18 hoses of golf with cart

Snacks and Beverages

Use of driving range

Lunch Banquet

Non Golfer
$60

Join us for some games and lunch to support Shine Her Light

Golfer Action Package (early purchase)
$25

1 mulligan (1 mulligan per golfer)

1 18 inch string: If ball is within 18 inches of the hole, consider sunk (strings may be used 1 time only and not combined with other strings)

3 raffle tickets

Purchases made at the course increase to $30

10 Raffle Tickets
$20

Skip the line at registration and grab your raffle tickets in advance! We’ll have a large variety of raffle items and prizes to choose from, so you can jump right in and start dropping tickets on your favorites when you arrive.

30 raffle tickets
$50

Skip the line at registration and grab your raffle tickets in advance! We’ll have a large variety of raffle items and prizes to choose from, so you can jump right in and start dropping tickets on your favorites when you arrive.

50/50 Ticket
$20

Skip the line and purchase your tickets in advance to save time at check-in and take your shot at winning half the pot while supporting a great cause.

3x 50/50 Ticket
$50

Triple your chance to win. Skip the line and purchase your tickets in advance to save time at check-in and take your shot at winning half the pot while supporting a great cause.

Add a donation for Shine Her Light

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