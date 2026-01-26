4th Annual Katie Harrington Golf Tournament

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About this event
This package includes a foursome for golf. Sponsor Logo on our website and social media for 1 year. Signage at event registration desk and in the programs shared with all golfers. Prominent mention at the event. Opportunity to include item in each goodie bag. Opportunity to reserve Platinum Sponsorship for next year
This package includes 50% off a purchase of a golf foursome. Sponsor Logo on our website and social media for 1 year. Signage at event registration desk and in the programs shared with all golfers. Opportunity to include item in each goodie bag. Opportunity to reserve Gold Sponsorship for next year. Coupon code provided for booking foursome.
This package includes Sponsor Logo on our website and social media for 1 year. Signage at event registration desk and in the programs shared with all golfers. Opportunity to reserve Silver Sponsorship for next year.
This package includes 25% off purchase of golf foursome. Sponsor Logo on golfer goodie bags. Recognition as a sponsor on our website for 1 year. Sponsor logo in event program. Opportunity to include item in each goodie bag. Opportunity to reserve Goodie Bag Sponsor for next year. Coupon code provided for booking foursome.
This package includes Sponsor Logo on a sleeve of golf balls for each golfer. Recognition as a Sponsor on our website for 1 year. Sponsor Logo in event program. Opportunity to reserve Golf Ball Sponsorship for next year.
This package includes Sponsor Logo on Cart Card provided with each golf cart. Recognition as a Sponsor on our website for 1 year. Sponsor Logo in event program. Opportunity to reserve Golf Cart Sponsorship for next year.
Sponsor the prize putting contest. Signage at Putting Green where golfers and non golfers are welcome to play. Sponsor Logo in our event program. Opportunity to reserve Putting Contest Sponsorship for next year.
Sponsor the prize non golfer games. Signage at the games where golfers and non golfers are welcome to play. Sponsor Logo in our event program. Opportunity to reserve Games Sponsorship for next year.
Sponsor the prize Hole in One contest. Signage at the contest. Sponsor Logo in our event program. Opportunity to reserve Hole in One Sponsorship for next year.
This package includes Sponsor Logo on the beer cart that drives around the course during our event. Recognition as a Sponsor on our website for 1 year. Sponsor Logo in event program. Opportunity to reserve Beer Cart Sponsorship for next year.
Sponsor Logo on sign prominently displayed at one of the holes on the course. Sponsor Logo in event program.
18 holes of golf with cart
Snacks and Beverages
Use of driving range
Loaded Goodie Bag
Lunch Banquet
Please list names of other golfers on your team if registering individually.
18 hoses of golf with cart
Snacks and Beverages
Use of driving range
Lunch Banquet
Join us for some games and lunch to support Shine Her Light
1 mulligan (1 mulligan per golfer)
1 18 inch string: If ball is within 18 inches of the hole, consider sunk (strings may be used 1 time only and not combined with other strings)
3 raffle tickets
Purchases made at the course increase to $30
Skip the line at registration and grab your raffle tickets in advance! We’ll have a large variety of raffle items and prizes to choose from, so you can jump right in and start dropping tickets on your favorites when you arrive.
Skip the line at registration and grab your raffle tickets in advance! We’ll have a large variety of raffle items and prizes to choose from, so you can jump right in and start dropping tickets on your favorites when you arrive.
Skip the line and purchase your tickets in advance to save time at check-in and take your shot at winning half the pot while supporting a great cause.
Triple your chance to win. Skip the line and purchase your tickets in advance to save time at check-in and take your shot at winning half the pot while supporting a great cause.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!