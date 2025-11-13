4th Annual KC Area Phi Sig Founders' Day

As a thank you for stepping up, you will 2x tickets (Admission, Open Bar, Food), 100x General Raffle Tickets, and 2x Early Bird Item Raffle Tickets.
You will also get your name and/or business logo placed on the event Banner, Event Emails, and Social Media Posts.
As a thank you for stepping up, you will 5x tickets (Admission, Open Bar, Food), 100x General Raffle Tickets, and 10x Early Bird Item Raffle Tickets.
You will also get your name and/or business logo placed on the event Banner, Event Emails, and Social Media Posts.
1x Ticket (Admission, Open Bar, Food) and 1x Special Item Raffle Ticket
1x Ticket (Admission, Open Bar, Food)
There are a lot of great items already donated this year...get your raffle tickets now!
There are a lot of great items already donated this year...get your raffle tickets now!
There are a lot of great items already donated this year...get your raffle tickets now!
$100 for 50 Tickets
There are a lot of great items already donated this year...get your raffle tickets now!
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing