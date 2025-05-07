Levi's Legacy

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Levi's Legacy

About this event

4th Annual Levi's Legacy Golf Outing

10850 Sundown Trail

Littleton, CO 80125, USA

Individual Golfer
$250

Includes: Green fees, Cart, Breakfast Burrito, Coffee Bar, Lunch, (2) Drink Tickets and Swag Bag

Foursome
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Includes: Green fees, Cart, Breakfast Burrito, Coffee Bar, Lunch, (2) Drink Tickets and Swag Bag for four

Buffalo Sponsor (Includes Foursome)
$1,250
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Includes all Heart Sponsor benefits, foursome, dedicated sponsor spotlight post (social & email), recognition in digital program. Branded signage for games or on-course activation available upon request

Member of the Herd
$250

Includes name listed on "Levi's Herd" signage, recognition in digital marketing and thank-you materials. Optional: Add a promo item to player gift bags (+$50)

Range Sponsor
$400

Includes signage at the driving range welcome area, opportunity to engage players during pre-round warm-up, logo featured on the registration page, promotional giveaways encouraged

Heart Sponsor
$500

Includes logo or name on 1 hole sign, group thank-you mention via email and social post, "Proud Sponsor" digital badge and option to include promo items in player gift bags

On-Course Contest Sponsor
$750

Includes reserved hole to run a fun on-course game, sponsor provides staff, signage and set-up, recognition in event materials, includes coverage of contest prize, mentioned during contest announcements and awards. Limited spots available!

Golf Cart Dedication Sponsor
$2,500

Business name or logo featured on every golf cart, recognition on event materials, verbal thank-you during announcements and awards, optional branded takeaway or premium swag insert. Only two spots available!

Legacy Champion (Includes Foursome)
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Includes Buffalo Sponsor benefits, meal coverage recognition, premium signage at high-traffic areas, verbal thank-you during announcements and awards and optional branded takeaway or premium swag insert

Heart Warrior Golf Cart Dedication
$35

Dedicate a golf cart in honor/memory of a heart warrior in your life.

Please email a picture of your warrior to [email protected] with the subject "Golf Cart Dedication" and indicated if it is in honor or memory of.

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