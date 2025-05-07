4th Annual Levi's Legacy Golf Outing

About this event
Includes: Green fees, Cart, Breakfast Burrito, Coffee Bar, Lunch, (2) Drink Tickets and Swag Bag
Includes: Green fees, Cart, Breakfast Burrito, Coffee Bar, Lunch, (2) Drink Tickets and Swag Bag for four
Includes all Heart Sponsor benefits, foursome, dedicated sponsor spotlight post (social & email), recognition in digital program. Branded signage for games or on-course activation available upon request
Includes name listed on "Levi's Herd" signage, recognition in digital marketing and thank-you materials. Optional: Add a promo item to player gift bags (+$50)
Includes signage at the driving range welcome area, opportunity to engage players during pre-round warm-up, logo featured on the registration page, promotional giveaways encouraged
Includes logo or name on 1 hole sign, group thank-you mention via email and social post, "Proud Sponsor" digital badge and option to include promo items in player gift bags
Includes reserved hole to run a fun on-course game, sponsor provides staff, signage and set-up, recognition in event materials, includes coverage of contest prize, mentioned during contest announcements and awards. Limited spots available!
Business name or logo featured on every golf cart, recognition on event materials, verbal thank-you during announcements and awards, optional branded takeaway or premium swag insert. Only two spots available!
Includes Buffalo Sponsor benefits, meal coverage recognition, premium signage at high-traffic areas, verbal thank-you during announcements and awards and optional branded takeaway or premium swag insert
Dedicate a golf cart in honor/memory of a heart warrior in your life.
Please email a picture of your warrior to [email protected] with the subject "Golf Cart Dedication" and indicated if it is in honor or memory of.
$
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