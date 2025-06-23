4th Annual Megan Schulman Foundation Charity Run at the Hartford Marathon

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About this event
VIRTUAL RACE Fee Includes:• All race registration fees charged by the Eversource Hartford Marathon • Eversource Hartford Marathon Technical race shirt. • Additional Technical race shirt provided by Connecticut Children’s and Megan Schulman Memorial Foundation partnership.
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Not interested in racing in-person , but still want to be a part of the 2025 Eversource Hartford Marathon and support our cause? No problem! Register for the virtual option and still get in on the action! Run or walk your race distance anywhere you’d like!
VIRTUAL RACE BENEFITS:
Event swag mailed to your door!
Technical race shirt
Custom finisher’s medal
This event gives participants the flexibility to participate when and where it is convenient.
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Upon completing this registration you will receive a thank you email with a special link that must be completed to finalize your registration.
Indigo Bay Community Members only Registration: VIRTUAL RACE Fee Includes:• All race registration fees charged by the Eversource Hartford Marathon • Eversource Hartford Marathon Technical race shirt. • Additional Technical race shirt provided by Connecticut Children’s and Megan Schulman Memorial Foundation partnership.
• Post Event Mimosa Breakfast after 5K Walk/Run at the Indigo Bay Amenity Center
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Run or walk the Charity 5K with your community neighbors within the Indigo Bay Community and end your walk/run with a Foundation sponsored Mimosa Breakfast event at the amenity center!
VIRTUAL RACE BENEFITS:
Event swag mailed to your door!,
Technical race shirt,
Custom finisher’s medal,
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Upon completing this registration you will receive a thank you email with a special link that must be completed to finalize your registration.
CHARITY 5K
Fee Includes:
• All race registration fees charged by the Eversource Hartford Marathon • Eversource Hartford Marathon Technical race shirt. • Additional Technical race shirt provided by Connecticut Children’s and Megan Schulman Memorial Foundation partnership.
Post-Event Breakfast inside Charity Village at Bushnell Park
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Upon completing this registration you will receive a thank you email with a special link that must be completed to finalize your registration.
HALF MARATHON
Fee Includes:
• All race registration fees charged by the Eversource Hartford Marathon • Eversource Hartford Marathon Technical race shirt. • Additional Technical race shirt provided by Connecticut Children’s and Megan Schulman Memorial Foundation partnership.
Post-Event Breakfast inside Charity Village at Bushnell Park
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Upon completing this registration you will receive a thank you email with a special link that must be completed to finalize your registration.
MARATHON
Fee Includes:
• All race registration fees charged by the Eversource Hartford Marathon • Eversource Hartford Marathon Technical race shirt. • Additional Technical race shirt provided by Connecticut Children’s and Megan Schulman Memorial Foundation partnership.
Post-Event Breakfast inside Charity Village at Bushnell Park
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Upon completing this registration you will receive a thank you email with a special link that must be completed to finalize your registration.
Have your logo placed (single color) on the back of the Technical Race shirt all Connecticut Children’s and Megan Schulman Foundation participants will wear during the event. A member of our event team will contact you to obtain logo information
In addition to a Race Shirt Sponsor above, your full color logo placed on signage located inside charity village at Bushnell Park before, during and after the race, as well as acknowledgment through all Foundation communication and social media
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