4th Annual Megan Schulman Foundation Charity Run at the Hartford Marathon

VIRTUAL RACE Fee Includes:• All race registration fees charged by the Eversource Hartford Marathon • Eversource Hartford Marathon Technical race shirt. • Additional Technical race shirt provided by Connecticut Children’s and Megan Schulman Memorial Foundation partnership.



*************************************************



Not interested in racing in-person , but still want to be a part of the 2025 Eversource Hartford Marathon and support our cause? No problem! Register for the virtual option and still get in on the action! Run or walk your race distance anywhere you’d like!





VIRTUAL RACE BENEFITS:



Event swag mailed to your door!

Technical race shirt

Custom finisher’s medal



This event gives participants the flexibility to participate when and where it is convenient.



***********************************************



Upon completing this registration you will receive a thank you email with a special link that must be completed to finalize your registration.