4th Annual NY Cornhole Tournament Fundraiser

Hosted by
About this event
Team registration for two people
Your name/logo prominently displayed on one of six courts, event signage, t-shirt, and our Facebook page. You can also distribute marketing materials and receive one complimentary team entry (2 players)
Your name/logo displayed on one of seven courts, event signage, t-shirt, and our Facebook page.
Recognition on our Facebook page.
Make a donation of any amount in your family's name.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!