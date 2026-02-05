Olathe Rotary Club Foundation

Hosted by

Olathe Rotary Club Foundation

About this event

4th Annual Olathe Rotary Golf Tournament at Heritage Park Golf Course

16447 Constance St

Olathe, KS 66062, USA

Single Person
$125

This covers green fees, cart, range balls, breakfast, lunch, and two drink tickets for one player.

Foursome
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

This covers green fees, cart, range balls, breakfast, lunch, and two drink tickets per person for four players.

Title Sponsor
$2,500

Golf, Breakfast, and Lunch for 4.

Tee Box Signage, Logo Placement at The Event and Digital.

Checkin Sponsor
$1,000

Golf, Breakfast, and Lunch for 2.
1 Tee Box Sign, Logo Placement at The Event and Digital.

Business Sponsor
$500

Showcase your business at Tee Box of choice, Digital Marketing, and $100 off the price of a Foursome.

Tee Sign Sponsor
$250

Tee Sign and $50 off the price of a Foursome.

Add a donation for Olathe Rotary Club Foundation

$

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