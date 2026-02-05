4th Annual Olathe Rotary Golf Tournament at Heritage Park Golf Course

About this event
This covers green fees, cart, range balls, breakfast, lunch, and two drink tickets for one player.
This covers green fees, cart, range balls, breakfast, lunch, and two drink tickets per person for four players.
Golf, Breakfast, and Lunch for 4.
Tee Box Signage, Logo Placement at The Event and Digital.
Golf, Breakfast, and Lunch for 2.
1 Tee Box Sign, Logo Placement at The Event and Digital.
Showcase your business at Tee Box of choice, Digital Marketing, and $100 off the price of a Foursome.
Tee Sign and $50 off the price of a Foursome.
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