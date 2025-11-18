4th Annual Ornament Sale 2025

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Large, Wooden Ornament
Small, wooden ornaments
Animal Only Painted 1 this year
Animal Only Painted 1 this year
Ornaments painted by animals no longer at Denver Zoo
Greg (CFO) created these beautiful ornaments from enrichment boards that Smeagol chewed through to get his food.
All proceeds go to Sumatran Orangutan Conservation Programme.
All proceeds go to Sumatran Orangutan Conservation Programme.
4 for $1
$
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