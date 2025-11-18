Rocky Mountain American Association of Zookeepers

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Rocky Mountain American Association of Zookeepers

4th Annual Ornament Sale 2025

Grasslands Studio

Large Ornament
$25

Large, Wooden Ornament

Small Ornaments item
Small Ornaments
$20

Small, wooden ornaments

Baubles
$20
One of a Kind Ornament - Large
$30

Animal Only Painted 1 this year

One of a Kind Ornament - Small item
One of a Kind Ornament - Small
$25

Animal Only Painted 1 this year

Last of Their Kind Ornaments
$30

Ornaments painted by animals no longer at Denver Zoo

Smeagol Chew Board Ornaments item
Smeagol Chew Board Ornaments
$30

Greg (CFO) created these beautiful ornaments from enrichment boards that Smeagol chewed through to get his food.

Enrichment Keychain item
Enrichment Keychain
$10
Snake Shed Charm item
Snake Shed Charm
$20
Siska Sticker (1) item
Siska Sticker (1)
$7

All proceeds go to Sumatran Orangutan Conservation Programme.

Siska Stickers (5 for the price of 4) item
Siska Stickers (5 for the price of 4)
$28

All proceeds go to Sumatran Orangutan Conservation Programme.

Stickers item
Stickers
$1

4 for $1

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