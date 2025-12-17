Rocky Mountain American Association of Zookeepers

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Rocky Mountain American Association of Zookeepers

About this event

4th Annual Ornament Sale 2025-Extras

Page American Flamingo-Large Ornament item
Page American Flamingo-Large Ornament item
Page American Flamingo-Large Ornament
$25

Large, Wooden Ornament

Kumani Mandrill-Large Ornament item
Kumani Mandrill-Large Ornament item
Kumani Mandrill-Large Ornament
$25

Large, Wooden Ornament

Rain Cape Buffalo-Large Ornament item
Rain Cape Buffalo-Large Ornament item
Rain Cape Buffalo-Large Ornament
$25

Large, Wooden Ornament

Hagrid & Sprout Bactrian Camels-Large Ornament Round 1 item
Hagrid & Sprout Bactrian Camels-Large Ornament Round 1 item
Hagrid & Sprout Bactrian Camels-Large Ornament Round 1
$25

Large, Wooden Ornament

Hagrid & Sprout Bactrian Camels-Large Ornament Round 2 item
Hagrid & Sprout Bactrian Camels-Large Ornament Round 2 item
Hagrid & Sprout Bactrian Camels-Large Ornament Round 2
$25

Large, Wooden Ornament

Hagrid & Sprout Bactrian Camels-Large Ornament Filial item
Hagrid & Sprout Bactrian Camels-Large Ornament Filial item
Hagrid & Sprout Bactrian Camels-Large Ornament Filial
$25

Large, Wooden Ornament

Hagrid & Sprout Bactrian Camels-Large Ornament Flower item
Hagrid & Sprout Bactrian Camels-Large Ornament Flower item
Hagrid & Sprout Bactrian Camels-Large Ornament Flower
$25

Large, Wooden Ornament

Smeagol Aye-Aye-Last of Their Kind Ornaments item
Smeagol Aye-Aye-Last of Their Kind Ornaments item
Smeagol Aye-Aye-Last of Their Kind Ornaments
$30

Ornaments painted by animals no longer at Denver Zoo

Smeagol Chew Board Ornament 1 item
Smeagol Chew Board Ornament 1 item
Smeagol Chew Board Ornament 1 item
Smeagol Chew Board Ornament 1
$30

Greg (CFO) created these beautiful ornaments from enrichment boards that Smeagol chewed through to get his food.

Smeagol Chew Board Ornament 2 item
Smeagol Chew Board Ornament 2 item
Smeagol Chew Board Ornament 2 item
Smeagol Chew Board Ornament 2
$30

Greg (CFO) created these beautiful ornaments from enrichment boards that Smeagol chewed through to get his food.

Smeagol Chew Board Ornament 3 item
Smeagol Chew Board Ornament 3 item
Smeagol Chew Board Ornament 3 item
Smeagol Chew Board Ornament 3
$30

Greg (CFO) created these beautiful ornaments from enrichment boards that Smeagol chewed through to get his food.

Smeagol Chew Board Ornament 4 item
Smeagol Chew Board Ornament 4 item
Smeagol Chew Board Ornament 4 item
Smeagol Chew Board Ornament 4
$30

Greg (CFO) created these beautiful ornaments from enrichment boards that Smeagol chewed through to get his food.

Smeagol Chew Board Ornament 5 item
Smeagol Chew Board Ornament 5 item
Smeagol Chew Board Ornament 5 item
Smeagol Chew Board Ornament 5
$30

Greg (CFO) created these beautiful ornaments from enrichment boards that Smeagol chewed through to get his food.

Siska Sticker (1) item
Siska Sticker (1)
$7

All proceeds go to Sumatran Orangutan Conservation Programme.

Siska Stickers (5 for the price of 4) item
Siska Stickers (5 for the price of 4)
$28

All proceeds go to Sumatran Orangutan Conservation Programme.

Add a donation for Rocky Mountain American Association of Zookeepers

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