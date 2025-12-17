4th Annual Ornament Sale 2025-Extras

Hosted by
About this event
Large, Wooden Ornament
Large, Wooden Ornament
Large, Wooden Ornament
Large, Wooden Ornament
Large, Wooden Ornament
Large, Wooden Ornament
Large, Wooden Ornament
Ornaments painted by animals no longer at Denver Zoo
Greg (CFO) created these beautiful ornaments from enrichment boards that Smeagol chewed through to get his food.
Greg (CFO) created these beautiful ornaments from enrichment boards that Smeagol chewed through to get his food.
Greg (CFO) created these beautiful ornaments from enrichment boards that Smeagol chewed through to get his food.
Greg (CFO) created these beautiful ornaments from enrichment boards that Smeagol chewed through to get his food.
Greg (CFO) created these beautiful ornaments from enrichment boards that Smeagol chewed through to get his food.
All proceeds go to Sumatran Orangutan Conservation Programme.
All proceeds go to Sumatran Orangutan Conservation Programme.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!