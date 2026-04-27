Behind the Lavalava Foundation

Hosted by

Behind the Lavalava Foundation

About this event

4th Annual Pacific Island Veterans Day Dinner Gala

9750 S 300 W

Sandy, UT 84070, USA

Veteran plus guest (2 tickets)
Free

This ticket covers entry for two—one veteran and their guest. If you need additional tickets for more than one guest, please contact us.

Single veteran
Free

This ticket admits one veteran.

General Admission
$25

This general admission ticket is for attendees who are not service members or veterans. It includes one buffet-style meal, and your purchase also serves as a donation to support our mission in empowering veterans and their families.

VIP/Table Sponsor
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

This table reservation includes general admission for up to 8 guests, each receiving a buffet-style meal. Your purchase also serves as a donation to support our mission in empowering veterans and their families.

If you are a business or nonprofit, you will be recognized as a table sponsor in the event program and receive a shoutout on our social media platforms.

Add a donation for Behind the Lavalava Foundation

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