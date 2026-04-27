4th Annual Pacific Island Veterans Day Dinner Gala

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About this event
Sandy, UT 84070, USA
This ticket covers entry for two—one veteran and their guest. If you need additional tickets for more than one guest, please contact us.
This ticket admits one veteran.
This general admission ticket is for attendees who are not service members or veterans. It includes one buffet-style meal, and your purchase also serves as a donation to support our mission in empowering veterans and their families.
This table reservation includes general admission for up to 8 guests, each receiving a buffet-style meal. Your purchase also serves as a donation to support our mission in empowering veterans and their families.
If you are a business or nonprofit, you will be recognized as a table sponsor in the event program and receive a shoutout on our social media platforms.
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