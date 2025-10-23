Kabataan Culture

Hosted by

Kabataan Culture

About this event

4th Annual Parol Festival: An AAPI Winter Celebration

28251 Clinton Keith Rd

Murrieta, CA 92563, USA

Gold Sponsors item
Gold Sponsors
$2,000

Main Event Sponsors
Logo featured on step & repeat
Business mention on all promotional materials
1 - 10X10 booth space
1 - featured social post
Stage time to promote business
Logo on Parol Festival Website
4 Kabataan Culture Gala Dinner tickets

Kaibigan Sponsors item
Kaibigan Sponsors
$1,000

Secondary Event Sponsors
Logo featured on step & repeat
Business mention on all promotional materials
1 - 10X10 booth space
1 - featured social post
Stage time to promote business
Logo on Parol Festival Website
2 Kabataan Culture Gala Dinner tickets

Kabataan Partners item
Kabataan Partners
$500

Logo featured on step & repeat
Business mention on all promotional materials
1 - 10X10 booth space
1 - featured social post
Stage time to promote business
Logo on Parol Festival Website

Food Booth (Cooking on site) item
Food Booth (Cooking on site)
$350

Reserved 10X10 space (Outdoor)
Logo on Parol Festival Website
TFF Required

Pre-Packaged Food Booths item
Pre-Packaged Food Booths
$250

Reserved 10X10 space (Outdoor)
Logo on Parol Festival Website
TFF Required

Merchandise & For-Profit Service Booths item
Merchandise & For-Profit Service Booths
$220

Reserved 10X10 space (Outdoor)
Logo on Parol Festival Website

Table Vendors (Merchandise only) item
Table Vendors (Merchandise only)
$180

Reserved 6ft table space includes Market Umbrella to use at the event.
Logo on Parol Festival Website

Nonprofit & Community Services item
Nonprofit & Community Services
$125

Reserved 6ft table space includes Market Umbrella to use at the event.
Logo on Parol Festival Website

KPOP Kalsada item
KPOP Kalsada
$60

Reserved 6ft table space
Logo on Parol Festival Website

Add a donation for Kabataan Culture

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!