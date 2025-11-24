Hosted by

4th Annual PhillipFest Extravaganza Silent Auction

LSU Freshman All-American Derek Curiel signed 8 x 10 item
$100

LSU Freshman All-American Derek Curiel signed 8 x 10

Authenticity: Beckett numbered hologram with certificate of authenticity

Anthony Eyanson Signed Poster item
$100

LSU All-American, National Championship starting pitcher Anthony Eyanson signed poster

Authenticity: Photo from signing

Steven Milam Signed Poster. item
$100

LSU All-American Steven Milam signed poster.

Authenticity: Photo from signing

Haleigh Bryant signed a National Champions Poster item
$100

LSU All-American Haleigh Bryant signed a National Champions poster.

Authenticity: Photo from signing

100 years of LSU football at Tiger Stadium item
$100

100 years of LSU football at Tiger Stadium individually numbered poster.

Punta Cana Palms item
Punta Cana Palms
$6,100

Your Punta Cana experience includes 5 nights for up to 8 guests in a spacious Caribbean villa with access to premium resort amenities.

  • Indulge in sun-kissed luxury with a sought-after location inside the exclusive Punta Cana Resort & Club
  • Unwind in your private garden with a shaded dining terrace, private pool, and private hot tub
  • Sit back and relax with housekeeping and breakfast service included, as well as a complimentary golf cart
  • Enjoy access to exclusive resort amenities, including prestigious beach clubs, world-class golf, and seven bars and restaurants
  • Stroll to the ocean in minutes, and reach pristine beaches in a short drive
  • Benefit from Premium Guest Services for trip planning
Mexican Moments-Mayan Palace item
Mexican Moments-Mayan Palace
$1,995

Your experience at Mayan Palace includes 4 nights for 4 guests at your choice of six breathtaking coastal resorts in Mexico.

  • Unwind in an elegant two-bedroom suite in the Mayan Riviera, Acapulco, Puerto Vallarta, Nuevo Nayarit-Vallarta, Puerto Peñasco, or Mazatlán
  • Indulge in upscale resort amenities and world-class on-site entertainment
  • Take advantage of sprawling resort swimming pools, wellness center access, and preferred rates on golf
  • Savor the flavors of the region with elevated on-site dining and bars
  • Enjoy sweeping views from your private terrace or balcony
  • Also available for 5 and 7 night stays
Puerto Vallarta-Azure Vistas item
Puerto Vallarta-Azure Vistas
$6,100

Experience the sweeping ocean vistas of Puerto Vallarta with a 4-night stay for 8 in a luxury villa in Conchas Chinas

  • Be awed by breathtaking views of mountains and sea from three levels of outdoor space
  • Enjoy the luxury of a full staff, including chef service for 2 meals a day
  • Discover the vibrant city scene or sink your feet in golden sands
  • Your villa is perfectly situated 5 minutes from the Romantic Zone
  • Benefit from Premium Guest Services for trip planning

