4th Annual PhillipFest Extravaganza Silent Auction

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
LSU Freshman All-American Derek Curiel signed 8 x 10
Authenticity: Beckett numbered hologram with certificate of authenticity
Starting bid
LSU All-American, National Championship starting pitcher Anthony Eyanson signed poster
Authenticity: Photo from signing
Starting bid
LSU All-American Steven Milam signed poster.
Authenticity: Photo from signing
Starting bid
LSU All-American Haleigh Bryant signed a National Champions poster.
Authenticity: Photo from signing
Starting bid
100 years of LSU football at Tiger Stadium individually numbered poster.
Starting bid
Your Punta Cana experience includes 5 nights for up to 8 guests in a spacious Caribbean villa with access to premium resort amenities.
Starting bid
Your experience at Mayan Palace includes 4 nights for 4 guests at your choice of six breathtaking coastal resorts in Mexico.
Starting bid
Experience the sweeping ocean vistas of Puerto Vallarta with a 4-night stay for 8 in a luxury villa in Conchas Chinas
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!