Ravens Girls Basketball Program

4th Annual Poker night supporting the Ravens Girls & Boys Basketball teams

8301 Rosemary St

Commerce City, CO 80022

Day of Buy in
$50
Bonus Chips
$10

💯 donation to the team & you get 20% MORE chips with your buy in!!!
ONLY available to purchase with each BUY IN or Re-Buy

Re-buy
$50
Dinner per plate
$18

Chimichurri steak bites with garlic mashed potatoes and roasted vegetables !


Tickets for a chance at a prize
$5

Buy 4 & get a bonus ticket on us!!!

Private chef experience at home for 4 people (MV$1000)
$10

Ticket for a chance at a Private chef experience for 4 people in your own home. The incredible Master chef Byung Park Preps, cooks, cleans & provides the food!!! You sit back & relax while he does the work.

Vegetarian dinner plate
$15

Garlic Mashed potatoes & Roasted Vegetables

Add a donation for Ravens Girls Basketball Program

$

