4th Annual PPH Warrior's Cookout-Silent Auction

From our Good friends at Specs, enjoy a basket full of eats and treats. From Specs swag like a cap, mug and shopping bag to treats like cookies and crackers to pair with any spirits for a fun night or day this summer! Estimated Value-$100

From our Good friends at Specs, enjoy a basket full of eats and treats. From Specs swag like a cap, mug and shopping bag to treats like cookies and crackers to pair with any spirits for a fun night or day this summer! Estimated Value-$100

More details...