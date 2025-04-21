4th Annual PPH Warrior's Cookout-Silent Auction

Custom Stained Glass Pet Portrait
Get a unique stained glass piece of your pet. This one of a kind piece will be a beautiful addition to your decor.
Donated by Stephanie and Steve Stevens
Estimated Value- $250
Total Wine-Private Wine Class for up to 20 people
$200
Starting bid
2 hour private wine in our beautiful classroom. Offering multiple package levels and different themes to choose from.
estimated Value- $600
Titos-Love Signature Box
$100
Starting bid
The "Love" Titos program is joining forces with nonprofits like Paws for Purple Hearts to give back supporting causes around out community!
This signature box includes 2 Liters of Titos Signature Vodka, 2 custom Titos T-Shirts, 2 Titos Orange Bandanas, 2 Coozies with mini Titos sunglasses, 2 Copper insulated Mugs with Titos mini vodka samples, a Titos metal sign, and a Titos Cap.
Estimated Value- $225
Dinner for 2-J-Prime Steak House
$75
Starting bid
Enjoy a fabulous night out with a $150 Gift Certificate to J-Prime Steak House.
An authentic culinary experience in the San Antonio area offering a modern steakhouse ambiance filled with unique flair and flavor.
Bark Box-Super Chewer Box
$25
Starting bid
Select premium Bark Box's Super Chewer Box delivered to your door with a selection of 2 durable enrichment toys and two bags of healthy treats to delight the most accomplished chompers.
Estimated Value-$45
Ultimate Pickleball Day Out
$50
Starting bid
Grab 3 friends and make a day out with our friends over at Chicken n Pickle. This gift includes an hour of pickle ball with equipment for 4, 2 delicious appetizers from the Coop, and a custom Chicken N Pickle Cup.
Estimate Value-$110
Custom Mesquite Cutting Board with Wine
$60
Starting bid
Enjoy a custom Mesquite Cutting Board by local Artist Ray Allen
Included with basket is a bottle of Wine for your enjoyable evening.
Estimated cost-$ 120
Morning Bliss-Coffee Basket
$25
Starting bid
Enjoy a cup of coffee with custom made mugs by Simply Azeala DIY Crafts
Included are delicious Zavazza coffee and Macadamia Roca treats to compliment a relaxing morning cup of happiness.
Estimated Value-$50
Ultimate Movie Night Basket
$50
Starting bid
Grab this basket and cuddle in for the night. Enjoy all the fun treats from popcorn to chocolate and snuggle up to a great movie night.
Donated by our Supporter and Good friend Rita Vera
Estimated Value-$100
Specs Ultimate Party Basket
$50
Starting bid
From our Good friends at Specs, enjoy a basket full of eats and treats. From Specs swag like a cap, mug and shopping bag to treats like cookies and crackers to pair with any spirits for a fun night or day this summer!
Estimated Value-$100
Custom Pet Portrait by Grace Jeske local artist
$40
Starting bid
Receive a custom 6x6 canvas created by our local artist Grace Jeske.
Estimated Cost- $80
Custom Pet Portrait by Grace Jeske local artist
$75
Starting bid
Receive a custom 8x10 canvas created by our local artist Grace Jeske.
Estimated Cost- $150
Custom Pet Portrait by Grace Jeske local artist
$125
Starting bid
Receive a custom 12x12 canvas created by our local artist Grace Jeske.
Estimated Cost- $250
Custom Mesquite Charcuterie Board
$40
Starting bid
Custom Mesquite cut Board created by local Artist Ray Allen
Included with the custom piece, a snacking tray with delicious cuts of meats, cheese, olives and more.
Estimated Value-$80
Custom Mesquite Serving/Coffee Table Tray
$25
Starting bid
You ca decorate your home with this custom tray created by local artist Ray Allen
Estimates Value-$50
Dog Painting by Kemmerle
$5
Starting bid
Grab yourself a unique one of a kind personalized Dog Art painting by non other than our Ambassador PPH Dog Kemmerle!
Estimated Value-PRICELESS
Dog Painting by PPH Puppy
$5
Starting bid
Grab yourself a unique one of a kind personalized Dog Art painting by non other than our very own Puppy (to be names TODAY)!!
Estimated Value-PRICELESS
Dog Painting by PPH Dog in Training Valerie
$5
Starting bid
Grab yourself a unique one of a kind personalized Dog Art painting by non other than our very own Dog in Training Valerie!
Estimated Value-PRICELESS
