4th Annual PPH Warrior's Cookout Sponsorship Opportunities

5119 Beckwith Blvd suite 106

San Antonio, TX 78249, USA

Champion Title Sponsor
$5,000

1 left!

4th Annual Warriors Cookout Title Sponsor * Title exclusively: Presented by [Your Company/Organization] on all event material *Top tier Brand Visibility: Recognition on all promotional event materials (Print Materials/Flyers, branded event items) *Exclusive Event Integration: Opportunity for recognition during the event (Announcements during the event, option to promote company and services at the event, opportunity to address attendees at event) *Social Media Package: Optional social media posts and promotion leading into event and post-event recognition *Custom "Thank You"signage at entry points *On-site Table Opportunity: Space to engage with attendees and share informational materials
Hospitality Sponsor-SECURED
$500

1 left!

4th Annual Warriors Cookout Food and Beverage Sponsor *Brand Visibility: Event Signage in food areas * Social Media mentions: Dedicated day of event posts and sponsor "Thank You" post *On site Table Opportunity: Space to engage with attendees
Nonprofit Community Partner-Vendor Registration
Nonprofit Community Partner-Vendor Registration
Free

1 left!

Non Profit Organization On-Site Table Opportunity *Space available to promote Veteran services that your organization provides to San Antonio community and surrounding areas *Nonprofit is responsible for bring their own set up: table, chairs, and canopy
Paid Community Vendor Registration
Paid Community Vendor Registration
$25

1 left!

*Limited vendor spots available—secure your space early! *Vendors are responsible for bringing their own setup, including table, chairs, and canopy. *If you plan to bring a truck or trailer, please notify us in advance.

