4th Annual PPH Warrior's Cookout Sponsorship Opportunities

4th Annual Warriors Cookout Title Sponsor
* Title exclusively: Presented by [Your Company/Organization] on all event material
*Top tier Brand Visibility: Recognition on all promotional event materials (Print Materials/Flyers, branded event items)
*Exclusive Event Integration: Opportunity for recognition during the event (Announcements during the event, option to promote company and services at the event, opportunity to address attendees at event)
*Social Media Package: Optional social media posts and promotion leading into event and post-event recognition
*Custom "Thank You"signage at entry points
*On-site Table Opportunity: Space to engage with attendees and share informational materials
Hospitality Sponsor-SECURED
$500
1 left!
4th Annual Warriors Cookout Food and Beverage Sponsor
*Brand Visibility: Event Signage in food areas
* Social Media mentions: Dedicated day of event posts and sponsor "Thank You" post
*On site Table Opportunity: Space to engage with attendees
Nonprofit Community Partner-Vendor Registration
Free
1 left!
Non Profit Organization On-Site Table Opportunity
*Space available to promote Veteran services that your organization provides to San Antonio community and surrounding areas
*Nonprofit is responsible for bring their own set up: table, chairs, and canopy
Paid Community Vendor Registration
$25
1 left!
*Limited vendor spots available—secure your space early!
*Vendors are responsible for bringing their own setup, including table, chairs, and canopy.
*If you plan to bring a truck or trailer, please notify us in advance.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!