4th Annual Pull For The ARK

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About this event
Logo and link on our website for a year, promo booth at event, recognition in event
pre- and post-publicity, logo on event banner, INCLUDES TEAM OF FOUR
Logo on our website for a year, recognition in event pre- and post-publicity, logo on event banner, INCLUDES TEAM OF FOUR
Logo prominently displayed on all the shooters’ score sheets, Logo on our website for a year, recognition in event pre- and post-publicity, INCLUDES TEAM OF FOUR
Logo prominently displayed, Logo on our website for a year, recognition in event pre- and post-publicity, INCLUDES TEAM OF FOUR
Team of four shooting the course (100 clays per person), golf cart, food and beverage post event. (Each participant responsible for their own shotgun and ammunition) AND sponsor sign on hole
Team of four shooting the course (100 clays per person), golf cart, food and beverage post event. Each participant responsible for their own shotgun and ammunition.
Logo on yard sign at 1 of the 14 stations
For a non-registered attendee. ALL registered attendees receive entry to the roast after the event.
Shotgun Valued at $1800, need to be present to win.
$
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