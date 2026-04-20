ARK OF SC

Hosted by

ARK OF SC

About this event

4th Annual Pull For The ARK

1487 US-78

Ridgeville, SC 29472, USA

Food Sponsor
$2,000

Logo and link on our website for a year, promo booth at event, recognition in event

pre- and post-publicity, logo on event banner, INCLUDES TEAM OF FOUR


Beverage Sponsor
$1,500

Logo on our website for a year, recognition in event pre- and post-publicity, logo on event banner, INCLUDES TEAM OF FOUR


Scoresheet Sponsor
$1,200

Logo prominently displayed on all the shooters’ score sheets, Logo on our website for a year, recognition in event pre- and post-publicity, INCLUDES TEAM OF FOUR

Safety Supply Sponsor
$1,000

Logo prominently displayed, Logo on our website for a year, recognition in event pre- and post-publicity, INCLUDES TEAM OF FOUR

Team + Station Sponsor
$700

Team of four shooting the course (100 clays per person), golf cart, food and beverage post event. (Each participant responsible for their own shotgun and ammunition) AND sponsor sign on hole

Team Entry
$600

Team of four shooting the course (100 clays per person), golf cart, food and beverage post event. Each participant responsible for their own shotgun and ammunition.

Station Sponsor
$250

Logo on yard sign at 1 of the 14 stations

Low-country Boil & Oyster Roast Ticket
$50

For a non-registered attendee. ALL registered attendees receive entry to the roast after the event.

Shotgun Raffle Ticket
$20

Shotgun Valued at $1800, need to be present to win.

Add a donation for ARK OF SC

$

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