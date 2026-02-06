4th Annual Purse Bingo Silent Auction

Hosted by
Courtesy of Dr. Leah Gagnon | Fusion Dental & Medspa; This treatment remodels the structure of tissue to restore firmness from within. With multifrequenty monopolar RF treatment, it delivers immediate and lasting skin tightening results. XERF’s multidepth technology restores firmness subderamlly through collagen and elastin thickening, strengthening, and shortening. XERF requires zero downtime, no needles, no numbing, just visible results backed by science and designed for comfort. This package of two XERF treatments is valued @ $2000.
Enjoy a TWO night staycation at The Henderson Beach Resort. The sparkle of the Baccarat Louxor blue crystal ring courtesy of Gifting Brands will look amazing while lounging by the pool! Valued @ $1200
You will look amazing rocking the Lottie Lounger while spoiling yourself with a $500 shopping spree at Cottonwood Company in Niceville. The Lottie Lounger courtesy of Lottie Dal is a custom, handcrafted masterpiece that is sure to turn heads as the brand was recently featured in Southern Living magazine! Valued @ $1000
Enjoy six months of tuition free karate lessons for your kiddo with the amazing team at C.D Williamson. Valued @ $1200
